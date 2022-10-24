© Johns Hopkins Medicine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported recent data showing Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases have spiked over the past month. RSV usually causes children to contract the usual mild-cold symptoms, but the impact could be much worse for those immunocompromised or with a heart defect.Dr. Juan Salazar, the physician-in-chief of Connecticut Children's Medical Center, told The Hill thatYoung children with the virus have swamped the Hartford-based hospital, with staff debating whether to call in the U.S. National Guard and FEMA for support.Salazar said theories including herd immunity, immune suppression, and everyone catching the virus at the same time over the last couple of months have caused the emergency department to experience "the perfect storm."The Hill reported Yale New Haven Children's Hospital emergency department saw RSV cases almost double last week from 57 to 106 admissions.The Washington Post reported several D.C.-area hospitals have also reached capacity for weeks.Over 650 beds from three different hospitals — Children's National Hospital in Northwest D.C., Inova Fairfax in Northern Virginia, and the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore — have hit their limit this week.Sofia Teferi, a MedStar Montgomery Medical Center pediatrician, told the outlet Wednesday she could not find an intensive care bed for a 4-month-old patient in the region.Eric Biondi, chief of pediatric hospital medicine at Johns Hopkins Children's Center, told the outlet Thursday that the hospital, which has over 120 beds, is "completely full."NBC News reported hospitals in California, Illinois, Massachusetts, North Carolina, and Rhode Island have also seen an influx in RSV patients.The Hill reports that signs a child may have contracted RSV include changes in breathing, grunting noises, and chest caving with each breath. Other symptoms could show the child's skin or facial parts turning blue or purple from a lack of oxygen.