Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says unifying how different state and territories handle access to child care is needed to boost childhood vaccination rates.
But there are other ways of achieving this that don't disadvantage working women, in particular.
Another ceorcive measure
"No Jab No Play" follows the much discussed "No Jab No Pay" policy, which makes vaccination a condition for receiving certain government benefits and subsidies.
But there is no evidence that banning unvaccinated children from child care will be any better than excluding them temporarily during an outbreak, which already occurs.
Yes, any measure that causes hardship, inconvenience or financial disadvantage for the target population will raise immunisation rates. If vaccine-hesitant parents cannot go to work because they do not have child care, or if they depend on child care payments or family tax benefits, then they may have no option but to vaccinate their child.
But we need to ask whether coercion is ethical and equitable, and whether there are better ways to improve immunisation rates.
There's also the question of whether vaccinating a child by coercion, for instance to secure a place at child care, breaches principles of valid consent. The Australian Immunisation Handbook, produced by the Department of Health, says legally valid consent to vaccination:
must be given voluntarily in the absence of undue pressure, coercion or manipulation.It is not clear whether "No Jab No Play" constitutes undue pressure, like some vaccine objectors claim, but doctors have been advised to make sure they obtain appropriate consent before vaccinating.
Effects on families and children
Working parents often depend on both incomes; child care allows parents to work, to contribute to society and to the economy.
Banning unvaccinated children from child care may force women in particular, out of the workforce to take care of children who would otherwise have attended. While wealthy parents can afford to continue to object to vaccination, many cannot.
If children cannot attend child care, they will miss out on its benefits. Such a step could also see a proliferation of underground child care centres solely for unvaccinated children. This would be a step backward in disease control: without herd immunity that high vaccination rates provide, the risk of disease outbreaks increases.
Comment: Herd mentality is for the birds
It is time to put aside the silly herd mentality thinking. Instead, we should be thinking more in terms of individual health. We should be contemplating strengthening our own unique immune systems by lowering susceptibility to succumbing to disease and illness and, if we do get sick, being able to heal without suffering serious complications.20 (Here are a few hints: nutrition, exercise, sleep and sunlight.)
There are better ways
There are many different approaches to improving vaccination worldwide. Many other countries such as Canada achieve high rates of vaccination without coercion or even legislation.
Australia is doing fairly well in controlling infectious diseases. Vaccination rates for kids younger than 15 months were over 93% before the No Jab, No Pay policy, among the highest in the world. But there is room for improvement.
Rather than banning unvaccinated children from child care, our best approach is to first identify where outbreaks or unacceptable rates of particular vaccine-preventable diseases are occurring.
For instance, children still die of vaccine-preventable diseases such as whooping cough, especially babies too young to have completed the full vaccine course. Hepatitis A also causes child care outbreaks, but unlike the US, the vaccine is not on our National Immunisation Program.
Target all age groups
In a country with high vaccination rates, we will have more success by identifying vaccine-preventable disease risks in all age groups and devising strategies to target them. For instance, many preventable epidemics are in adolescents and adults, such as measles. By tackling epidemics in older age groups, we can protect them and reduce the chance of those infectious diseases spreading to other vulnerable people, including children.
For infants too young to be fully vaccinated, strategies such as vaccinating pregnant women and their immediate family can protect them.
Comment: The new government attack on pregnant women - vaccines
Ferocious vaccine manufacturers are constantly on the move, looking for new "demographics" to shoot with vaccines. If they could stick a needle into a rock and get paid for it, they would find a reason to do it.
But in this case, we're talking about pregnant women.
Protection, protection, protection—that's the cover the government keeps pushing.
Meanwhile, the vaccines they're foisting on pregnant women have a track record of damage.
Barbara Loe Fisher, head of the National Vaccine Information Center, has the story, so I'll let her tell it. These are excerpts from her testimony before the Nov. 13, 2015 "meeting of the FDA Vaccines & Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) on proposed changes to FDA requirements for licensure of vaccines intended for use during pregnancy":
Fisher ("FDA Prepares to Fast Track New Vaccines Targeting Pregnant Women," 11/17/2016):"In 2006, CDC officials directed doctors to give all pregnant women a flu shot and, in 2011, a Tdap shot during every pregnancy, no matter how little time has elapsed between pregnancies. Prior to FDA licensure, influenza, diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis vaccines [Tdap and flu shots] were not tested in or proven safe and effective for pregnant women in large clinical trials when given during every pregnancy either singly or simultaneously."
"Categorized by FDA as Pregnancy Category B and C biologicals because it is not known whether the vaccines are genotoxic and can cause fetal harm or can affect maternal fertility and reproduction, administering influenza and Tdap vaccines to pregnant women is an off-label use of these vaccines. It is a policy that assumes maternal vaccination is necessary, safe and effective without proving it."
"...pertussis containing vaccine [Tdap] injuries and deaths are the most compensated claim in the federal vaccine injury compensation program (VICP) for infants and children, while influenza vaccine-related injuries and deaths are the most compensated claim for adults. And yet, in the absence of credible biological mechanism and epidemiologic evidence pre-licensure proving these vaccines are safe for all pregnant women, their fetuses and newborns, female health care workers are being fired for refusing to be injected with them while they are pregnant."
To improve overall infant vaccination rates, focusing on hesitant parents is likely to yield better results than focusing on outright objectors to vaccination.
And placing administrative barriers, for instance requiring parents to fill in multiple forms to register as an objector, would make vaccination the easiest course of action. Such measures would also separate true objectors from those who delay or hesitate about vaccination.
Inclusion and trust
Taking a long term view to ensure vaccination programs remain resilient, trusted and accepted beyond the political electoral cycle, it is best to build parents' trust and use a more inclusive approach.
Comment: More vaccine failures: The one-size-fits-all vaccination schedule is not safe for every child
No vaccine is 100% safe or 100% effective, and sometimes serious vaccine side effects do occur, such as the first rotavirus vaccine in the US. A coercive policy will erode public trust if such events occur, especially without a no-fault vaccine compensation system in Australia.
An environment that ostracises or marginalises a targeted group of people may result in a bullying culture and other punishment, such as unverified reports of unvaccinated children having medical treatment withheld. This is not good public health practice.
About the author
C Raina MacIntyre is Professor of Infectious Diseases Epidemiology, Head of the School of Public Health and Community Medicine, UNSW
