Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is currently the Associate Editor.

Dr. Angelina Farella of America's Frontline Doctors said children do not need the Covid-19 vaccine because they have robust immune systems and actually confer immunity to adults.Dr. Farella is a pediatrician based in Webster, Texas and member of America's Frontline Doctors.The doctor said not only do children have a 99.997% survivability, they act as a buffer and actually confer immunity to adults."That's why it didn't make sense to me early on when we were closing the schools and the teachers were afraid the kids were going to bring home all kinds of diseases," she said.So basically everything Dr. Fauci and the CDC recommended to the public to 'protect children and adults from Covid' actually