© NIAID



Well, toxins and 5G and exosomes are not contagious, but this disease is.

It has a very predictable incubation period, averaging 6 days.

Properly used PPE protects the wearer from exposure.

It causes mostly similar syndromes in those who get very ill.

The syndrome, while relatively unique, is similar to that caused by SARS-1 in 2003.

The illness responds well to antiviral drugs. Patients get better quickly when viral-killing protocols, including hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin, are used early in the illness.

I am starting to wonder if it isn't a psyop,

repeatedly inserted into the discourse to stop people from looking into the true origin of the virus... looking into the funders of Gain of Function research on coronaviruses at NIAID and elsewhere... and looking into what exactly they were trying to do, and for whom...