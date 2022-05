"I believe Hitler also had Jewish blood."

So what if Zelensky is Jewish? The fact does not negate the Nazi elements in Ukraine. I believe that Hitler also had Jewish blood. It means absolutely nothing. The wise Jewish people said that the most ardent antisemites are usually Jews. Every family has its black sheep, as we say.

For historical accuracy: Hitler did not have Jewish blood and what is happening in Ukraine is outrageous... Denigrating the Holocaust is something that I'm not willing to accept and nothing should be compared to the acts of the Nazis.

Most of [Lavrov's] remarks are absurd, delusional, dangerous and deserving of any condemnation... Lavrov deals with the reversal of the Holocaust: turning the victims into criminals, based on the promotion of a completely unfounded claim that Hitler was of Jewish descent."

The aim of such lies is to blame the Jews themselves for the most terrible crimes in history that were committed against them, thus freeing from responsibility the oppressors of Israel.

After Russia's Foreign Minister said that Hitler had Jewish blood, Israeli leaders have condemned him angrily, with the Prime Minister saying he was justifying "the oppressors of Israel." Wait, when did this become about Israel?There's a major brouhaha going on, with harsh condemnations from the Israeli top political leaders, about what Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Sunday:Lavrov was responding to a question about the "denazification" of Ukraine, which has been Russia's propaganda claim for its invasion. During an interview on the Italian channel Zona Bianca, he was asked how the "denazification" claim could hold, in view of the fact that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is Jewish. Lavrov said Let's cut to the chase.I repeat - it's not proven. But let's look at the condemnations, and who is voicing them. Let's start with Israel's Minister of Communications Yoaz Hendel. He called Lavrov's comments "delusional":Who else is outraged?Dani Dayan, head of Yad Vashem Holocaust museum:Dayan is another ultra-nationalist, former head of the settler-council YESHA (2007-13).And then there's Yair Lapid, Israel's Foreign Minster, a man who poses as a centrist yet whose stated principle is "maximum Jews on maximum land with maximum security and with minimum Palestinians",Lapid is outraged with Lavrov's words, calling them "both an unforgivable and outrageous statement as well as a terrible historical error. Jews did not murder themselves in the Holocaust. The lowest level of racism against Jews is to accuse Jews themselves of antisemitism."And finally Prime Minister Naftali Bennett Bennett, the man who ' killed many Arabs ' and thinks there's no problem with that, is now outraged that Jews might be framed as other than victims. But it was Bennett himself who coined the term " auto anti-semitism " in 2017, when he was Education Minister as a way to sideline self-hating Jews. He used the term to tarnish secular Jews, or those who opposed the increasing religious fundamentalism in schools.Now, before wrapping this up, let me just say that Russia's propaganda of "denazification" is unhinged, and this talk by Lavrov is not making it any better in the context of the invasion. But I think Lavrov's point about Zelensky's Jewish heritage is relevant. Just because you're Jewish, doesn't mean that you can't be a fascist.The long list of Israeli leaders who are appalled by Lavrov's words demonstrate this very well.And it's very easy to catch Israel on its bigotry. Russia did this last month, when Israel was one of the countries to back Russia's suspension from the UN Human Rights Council (Libya is the only other country to have been suspended in 2011).I'm certainly not subscribing to the Russian propaganda points suggesting Zelensky is a fascist antisemite. I'm saying that this claim, of "I'm Jewish so I can't be an ultra-nationalist", is nonsense. And yes there are neo-Nazi elements in Ukraine; it is a worrying white-supremacist element that should not be disregarded. And that presence is not in any way something that can justify Russia's invasion.But as to the facts, there is a possibility that Hitler's grandfather was Jewish. It's not proven, but it's certainly possible. The question really is - what difference does it make? There has long been a historical obsession with this question, both by Nazi sympathisers (who saw it as a problem weakening Hitler) as well as by those who felt it was an offense to even suggest the possibility.But the truth is that being a Jew or not being a Jew, racially that is, is no guarantee for or against anything. I don't care if Hitler's grandfather was Jewish - he was still an antisemitic genocider.We shouldn't be making judgments about character based upon blood.