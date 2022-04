© Unknown



Denazification will have to be comprehensive and verifiable exactly as it was in defeated Germany after World War II, which is the only way to ensure "the peace of future generations of Ukrainians themselves and the opportunity to finally build an open Eurasia from Lisbon to Vladivostok" like Russia envisions being in everyone's interests.Former Russian President and current Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev shared another informative post on his Telegram channel, this time concisely explaining the denazification goal of his country's ongoing operation in Ukraine. This noble objective has been much-maligned by the US-led Western Mainstream Media (MSM), which gaslights its targeted audience by falsely claiming that no such thing as fascism even remotely exists in Ukraine under its Jewish President the; the claim of someone downing a Russian drone with a cucumber jar; the Snake Island ; the bombing ; and now Bucha He then explained how these wereAccording to him, all these information warfare provocations are being pushed to dehumanize Russia in the world's eyes and advance the anti-Russian ideology of Ukrainian fascism.About that, the former Russian President said that it started out academically just like German fascism but then became too powerful for even high-culture figures to control once it started inevitably inspiring bloodlust from its followers. This was brought about by historical unity between Russians and Ukrainians that President Putin wrote extensively about last summerThis had disastrous consequences for everyone involved.The end result is thatthat also only emphasizes the role of that movement's top figures across the last century instead of those that had nothing to do with this ideology.across contemporary Ukrainian society alsolike Medvedev says that the US-led West tries to insincerely downplay it as,This suggests thatsince the only way to sustainably achieve this outcome is to change the modern-day Ukrainian consciousness that he described as "bloody" and "full of false myths". In other words,which is the only way to ensure "the peace of future generations of Ukrainians themselves and the opportunity to finally build an open Eurasia from Lisbon to Vladivostok" like Russia envisions being in everyone's interests.To elaborate more on Medvedev's closing remark, the reader should be informed thatThis concept seeks to integrate the supercontinent in order to maximally enhance everyone's prospects for peace, stability, and mutual prosperity.to this ambitious Eurasian vision, ergo why it was enormously invested in since that country's independence in 1991 and even in the decades prior.The American-controlled European elite either don't realize the importance of harmonizing their regional integration project across Eurasia with Russia's or are deliberately going along with their overlord's sabotage of it for whatever their reasons may be. Nevertheless, the fact of the matter is thatThe recent entering into force of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) between ASEAN, Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand, and the Republic of Korea resulted in the world's largest trade bloc. It proves that even countries with preexisting and sometimes very heated disputes like those that several members have with China can come together in pursuit of mutual interests related to improving the prospects of their people's prosperity.The replication of that scenario in Western Eurasia is impossible so long asagainst the EU and Russia;Honestly speaking, Western Eurasia is probably already too far behind Eastern Eurasia to ever catch up anytime soon barring a black swan event that might rip that region apartBe that as it may,with a view towards eventually completing it after an unclear length of time. The first step is Ukraine's denazification, only after which can attempts be made to broker a rapprochement between the EU and Russia, though not before the US' recently reasserted unipolar hegemony over that bloc once again declines. There's no telling when that might be, but Russia still won't stop trying to accomplish this goal.