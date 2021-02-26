Brought to you by:

NOT SATIRE:



WORLD — Hitler has been vindicated of all his horrific wrongdoings after several historians discovered he simply borrowed most of his ideas from the celebrated scientist Charles Darwin."Wow-- we had no idea!" said Dr. Samuel Müller, a biology professor at Harvard.Scientists have conceded, however, that Hitler's methods were problematic, as committing genocide against an entire people group is generally frowned upon these days."Thank goodness," said Müller.