The Federal Security Service has published top secret testimony from Nazi leader's pilot.Russia's Federal Security Service (the successor of the KGB) has declassified documents from the case file of Adolf Hitler's personal pilot on Friday, revealing details of the final hours of the Nazi dictator. Hitler committed suicide on April 30, 1945, just days before Soviet troops captured Berlin, effectively ending World War II in Europe. His body had been doused with gasoline and burned.Baur described his last conversation with Hitler which took place on April 30, 1945, shortly before the Nazi leader and his wife Eva Braun took their own lives. According to Baur, during his final days Hitler almost never left his quarters, looking old and fragile. His hands, as Baur claimed, trembled, and his intention was clear."Hitler met me in the hall and led me to his room. He gave me his hand and said: 'Baur, I want to say goodbye to you, I want to thank you for all the years of service,'" the pilot recalled.A couple of hours after the conversation, which he spent burning the documents and preparing to leave Berlin, Baur returned to collect the Rembrandt masterpiece and found out that "everything was over:""Several SS guards ran up and down excitedly. I asked, 'Is it over?' - 'Yes'. 'Where are the bodies?' 'They [the bodies of Adolf Hitler and Eva Braun] have been wrapped in blankets, doused with gasoline, and they are already burning upstairs in the garden of the Imperial Chancellery. Then I was told that Hitler had shot himself. <...> Someone said: 'We need to wipe up the pools of blood'..."Hans Baur was sentenced to 25 years in prison in the Soviet Union in 1950 but was released five years later. He was imprisoned by the French for about two years until 1957. Later that year he returned to West Germany where he died in 1993 at the age of 95.Over the years, Hitler's suicide story has been disputed. In 2009, American researchers claimed that the skull fragment shown at an exhibition in Moscow was not Hitler's.Hitler's remains were buried in Magdeburg, Germany in 1946, but the Soviet government grew concerned that the burial site could become a shrine for Hitler's followers, so it secretly exhumed the grave in 1970 and destroyed its contents. Moscow decided to keep the fragments of the skull and jaw that had been used to identify the Nazi leader.