"I make my decisions quickly and coordinate them with our allies. I am suspicious of hasty action and German solo efforts."

"You should take note of surveys, but you must not make your actions dependent on them, especially in questions of war and peace that would be extremely dangerous. I don't think it is justified for Germany and NATO to become warring parties in Ukraine. Germany must do everything possible to avoid a direct military confrontation between NATO and a highly armed superpower like Russia."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said thatPressed to do so by officials in Kiev and from within his own government,Scholz told tabloid Bild am Sonntag in an interview published on Sunday.The newspaper noted that Scholz's phrasing indicates that as long as the United States and Germany's other major allies are not sending Western-made battle tanks to Ukraine,However, Scholz, a Social Democrat in office since December, has drawn intense criticism for not taking such a stand.Meanwhile at home, Scholz's approval ratings have sunk , and members of his own government have publicly stated that Ukraine should be armed by the West, with no "excuses."Scholz told Bild am Sonntag:Nevertheless,In a further step toward participation in the conflict, the German government gave the green light last week to theto Kiev. In addition, Germany's Rheinmetall arms manufacturer is currently awaiting Scholz's approvalAs much as Scholz has been criticized for his inaction, he has also come under fire for his actions.sent the government an open letter earlier this month urging Berlin toAnother letter published in a feminist magazine on Friday and signed by dozens of German cultural figures called on Scholz to "remember [his] initial position" andRussia attacked its neighboring state in late February, following Ukraine's failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, first signed in 2014, and Moscow's eventual recognition of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The German- and French-brokered protocols were designed to give the breakaway regions special status within the Ukrainian state.The Kremlin has since demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.