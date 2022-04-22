"Fauci is saying that unelected CDC bureaucrats should be able to impose their will on the country without question or pushback."Anthony Fauci emerged from under his bridge Thursday in an appearance no one saw on the hilariously soon to be trashed CNN+ to declare that the CDC and scientific 'experts' like himself should be above the jurisdiction of courts."For a court to come in and interfere in that, is really unfortunate. It's unfortunate because it's against public health principles," Fauci claimed.He also claimed it would have been "perfectly logical" for the CDC to continue to extend the mask mandate indefinitely.Watch:And that again highlights why unelected bureaucrats like Fauci shouldn't be elevated to positions of authority.