dr anthony fauci
"Fauci is saying that unelected CDC bureaucrats should be able to impose their will on the country without question or pushback."

Anthony Fauci emerged from under his bridge Thursday in an appearance no one saw on the hilariously soon to be trashed CNN+ to declare that the CDC and scientific 'experts' like himself should be above the jurisdiction of courts.

Fauci suggested that a federal judge who struck down the mask mandate as "unlawful," should not have the authority to do so.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle ruled that the mask mandate "exceeded the CDC's statutory authority, improperly invoked the good cause exception to notice and comment rulemaking, and failed to adequately explain its decisions."

Fauci declared that he "was both surprised and disappointed," adding that "those types of things really are the purview of the CDC. This is a public health issue."

"For a court to come in and interfere in that, is really unfortunate. It's unfortunate because it's against public health principles," Fauci claimed.

"If you look at the rationale for that, it really is not particularly firm, and we are concerned about that, about courts getting involved in things that are unequivocally a public health decision," Fauci asserted, decreeing that "This is a CDC issue, should not have been a court issue."

He also claimed it would have been "perfectly logical" for the CDC to continue to extend the mask mandate indefinitely.

Watch:


And that again highlights why unelected bureaucrats like Fauci shouldn't be elevated to positions of authority.