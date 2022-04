© Leigh Vogel/UPI/Bloomberg/Getty Images/KJN



"That it was shaping up like an old-fashioned duel with seconds in attendance did not cross Bloom's mind at the time. But six months after that meeting, he remained so troubled by what transpired that he wrote a detailed account, which Vanity Fair obtained."

"If the Chinese scientists wanted to delete their sequences from the database, which NIH policy entitled them to do, it was unethical for Bloom to analyze them further, he claimed," explained Vanity Fair. Emails provided by Bloom to Vanity Fair show two call participants describing Andersen's conduct on the call.



Sergei Pond wrote:

"Despite the guilt trip that Kristian was trying to put you on (not 100% sure why,) I think what you are doing is the correct scientific approach."



Another member of the Zoom call wrote:

"That was a very difficult situation, but I think you handled it extremely well."

"Just for the record, I want to be clear that I never suggested you delete or revise the pre-print."

