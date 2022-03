booster shots.

Dr. Anthony Fauci recently told CNN viewers to be prepared for anything in terms of pandemic response measures for the current BA.2 COVID variant.In an appearance on Jake Tapper's program , Fauci said that the United States follows the trends of the United Kingdom by two to three weeks. While noting the lessened severity in the BA.2 COVID variant - it spreads faster.Fauci told Tapper:Elsewhere, he has made sporadic appearances on local TV and niche YouTube channels. In these cases he also expressed the potential need to bring back "interventions" if required.But Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky knew of the possibility that the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases might try and come back eventually, so he proposed a new bill that'd fire Fauci.When it comes to high-profile COVID cases in Washington DC's circles, both former President Obama and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff tested positive for the virus this week.