© RichLegg via Getty Images

The Tennessee Senate passed a bill on Wednesday that would require intoxicated drivers convicted of vehicular homicide to pay child support if the victim of the offense was the parent of a minor child. summary of the legislation states that "if a defendant is convicted of vehicular homicide due to intoxication or aggravated vehicular homicide and the victim of the offense was the parent of a minor child," then the sentencing court must make the defendant payOfficer Galinger, a 38-year-old rookie, was killed in a hit-and-run in February 2019 while inspecting a manhole cover. The woman driving the car, Janet Hinds, was found guilty of vehicular homicide by intoxication and sentenced to 11 years in prison.Prior to delivering the sentence, Hamilton County Criminal Court Judge Don W. Poole said he believed Hinds was serious about her regret and that she didn't intend to kill anybody, but she "did intentionally drink before getting into her vehicle."Hinds has said she didn't know she had hit a person that night and would have remained there if she had realized what had happened. She apologized to her family and the Galinger family when she spoke before listening to her sentence."I know this apology may be inadequate for the Galinger family," said Hinds. "Nothing besides God will lessen the hurt that you feel, that I feel."