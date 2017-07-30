© Gonzalo Fuentes / Reuters

A driver, who according to witnesses was intoxicated, crashed and died in the western French city of Rennes after slamming into a police patrol called to deal with his disorderly behavior.A local resident called the police at about 8am, complaining about the disorder in the vicinity of a train station. The man, who was allegedly drunk, "made noise, turned over motorcycles and tables near the train station and could have a knife on him," AFP reported, citing Rennes prosecutor Nicolas Jacquet.When the train station police patrol arrived at the scene, the man had already gotten into a grey Renault Twingo car.. One of the officers was hit by the car, he has been hospitalized, while two other policemen used their weapons [to retaliate], firing one shot each," Jacquet said.It didn't stop the perpetrator. He continued to drive and seemed to lose control of the car, which turned over., and a passenger who was with him is now being held for questioning. Police first took him to a 'sobering-up station' due to "heavy intoxication," the prosecutor said.Police aren't considering the incident to be terrorist-related, and the identities of the driver and the passenger haven't been revealed.