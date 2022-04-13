© Xinhua



NATO has not apologized or shown any remorse for its crimes in Libya and former Yugoslavia

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg's hostile comments about China on Thursday were not only provocative, but defied the facts on the ground.At the news conference following a NATO foreign minsters' meeting,These countries maintain good relations with both Russia and Ukraine and hope to solve the conflict through dialogue and diplomatic means, while United States-led NATO has been fanning the fire.In addition,because they know sanctions are ineffective in conflict resolution, except in impoverishing innocent civilians.Contrary to what Stoltenberg claimed, China has been calling for the respect of national sovereignty and has urged de-escalation. But it was abundantly clear from the beginning that NATO is not innocent in the current conflict.John Mearsheimer, aIn his view, the US has been running the show and the Europeans and NATO only do what the US asks them to do.However, Stoltenberg will never address such criticism, which has been voiced not only by Mearsheimer but by many others around the world, including in the US and Europe.Stoltenberg was wrong when he said that "Beijing has joined Moscow in questioning the right of nations to choose their own path".China is well-known for its long-standing policy of noninterference in other countries' internal affairs and has long called for the world to respect countries' right to choose their own development path, including China's right to choose its own path.China's economic miracle in the past four decades, including lifting some 800 million people out of poverty and becoming the world's second-largest economy and largest trading nation, is globally acknowledged.Stoltenberg said that "for the first time, it (NATO) must also take account of how China's growing influence and coercive policies affect our security".ButChina's track record in war and peace has been laudable, despite Stoltenberg's smearing and fear-mongering.In sharp contrast,The same can be said of, which led to the deaths of many civilians, including the missile strike that hit the Chinese embassy in Belgrade, killing three Chinese nationals., despite the criticism by various rights groups such as Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and the Arab Organization for Human Rights.But his remarks on Thursday were futile, trying to confuse right and wrong.The author is chief of China Daily's EU Bureau in Brussels.