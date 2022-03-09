© Roni Rekomaa/Lehtikuva/Reuters



Sweden's centre-left prime minister has ruled out applying to join Nato, saying that membership would destabilise the security of northern Europe. After a surge in Swedish support for joining the military alliance following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, opposition centre-right party leaders have again urged the government to start a discussion on possible Nato membership.But Social Democrat prime minister Magdalena Andersson turned down the requests for talks.she said on Tuesday.Her comments stand in contrast to neighbouringSweden and Finland are the only two of the Nordic-Baltic countries not in Nato, and public opinion in both countries has swung massively in favour of membership of the military alliance.Some Swedish commentators criticised Andersson's choice of words, even ifCiting the prime minister's use of the word "destabilising", Anna Dahlberg, political editor of tabloid Expressen, said: "Why does the prime minister accept the perspective of the Kremlin?"Ulf Kristersson, leader of Sweden's main opposition Moderate party, called Andersson's comments "very unfortunate" and said that they risked causing a split between Sweden and Finland "in a dangerous way".Several commentators pointed out that Sweden ruling out Nato membership could complicate a potential Finnish bid. It had long been assumed that Sweden would lead in taking the two countries into Nato but, increasingly, it seems as if Finland, with half the population, is pulling ahead.Marin said on Monday during a visit to neighbouring Estonia: "We're moving quickly, although these discussions will be thorough." Kristersson said earlier on Tuesday that Finland was setting the pace for his country and urged Stockholm to discuss potential membership. "We are in a completely new situation and so,added the Moderate leader, a supporter of Nato membership.Victory for Sweden's opposition parties in parliamentary elections in September could swing the political argument in favour of talks about joining the alliance. An opinion poll last week showed that a majority of Finns supported joining Nato for the first time.Party and parliamentary leaders are set for talks again this week with Sauli Niinisto, president, who has previously called on them to keep a cool head on the issue. Swedish opinion polls have also showed in recent days either a majority or a plurality — more in favour than against — for membership.The surge in support comes as Finns and Swedes react to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, also a non-Nato member.Leaders in the Baltic countries are particularly keen to haveWith a length of 1,340km,. Kaja Kallas, Estonia's prime minister, told Marin that she could allay any fears that joining Nato would weaken Finland's security. "Finland and Sweden's accession would strengthen Nato, but I believe it would strengthen Finland and Sweden's own security as well," she added.