Col. Doug Macgregor
Former senior advisor the Secretary of Defense Col. Doug Macgregor joins Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate for a candid, live discussion of the Russia-Ukraine war and his time in the Trump administration when an Afghan withdrawal was sabotaged and conflict with Iran and Syria continued.

"Well at this point we have to conclude that there is a universal opposition to any peace arrangement that involves a recognition of any Russian success," Macgregor said. "In fact if anything, it looks more and more, as though Ukrainians are almost incidental to the operation in the sense that they are there to impale themselves on the Russian army. And die in great numbers, because the real goal of this entire thing is the destruction of the Russian state and Vladimir Putin."

"No one is prepared to stop anything as long as there is the slightest hope that something terrible will happen to Russia and Putin," Macgregor said. "Of course, I don't see much evidence that that is going to be the case. But it doesn't really matter here, everyone has universally signed on to the hatred for Russia campaign. That seems to go on regardless what is reported, and frankly the absence of much truth in reporting and a lot wishful thinking in its place is hard to overestimate or exaggerate, it's terrible."