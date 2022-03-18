Puppet Masters
Macgregor: Washington wants war to continue as long as possible in hopes to overthrow Putin
RealClearPolitics
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 05:39 UTC
"Well at this point we have to conclude that there is a universal opposition to any peace arrangement that involves a recognition of any Russian success," Macgregor said. "In fact if anything, it looks more and more, as though Ukrainians are almost incidental to the operation in the sense that they are there to impale themselves on the Russian army. And die in great numbers, because the real goal of this entire thing is the destruction of the Russian state and Vladimir Putin."
"No one is prepared to stop anything as long as there is the slightest hope that something terrible will happen to Russia and Putin," Macgregor said. "Of course, I don't see much evidence that that is going to be the case. But it doesn't really matter here, everyone has universally signed on to the hatred for Russia campaign. That seems to go on regardless what is reported, and frankly the absence of much truth in reporting and a lot wishful thinking in its place is hard to overestimate or exaggerate, it's terrible."
I told the Englishman that my alma mater was books, a good library. Every time I catch a plane, I have with me a book that I want to read - and that's a lot of books these days. If I weren't out here every day battling the white man, I could spend the rest of my life reading, just satisfying my curiosity - because you can hardly mention anything I'm not curious about.
