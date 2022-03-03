© AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

According to the lawsuit, Lightfoot went on to accuse King and Smyrniotis of making "some kind of secret agreement with Italians, what you are doing, you are out there measuring your d-ks with the Italians seeing whose got the biggest d-k ... I am trying to keep Chicago Police officers from being shot and you are trying to get them shot. My d-k is bigger than yours and the Italians, I have the biggest d-k in Chicago."



The mayor, Smyrniotis claims in the lawsuit, went on to defame him personally, making "rude, insulting, false, and disrespectful statements" that he "lacked an ability to perform his job duties" by, among other things, asking: "Where did you go to law school? Did you even go to law school? Do you even have a law license?"

"I'm literally beside myself with amazement. Even though she's shown signs of this type of behavior in the past, I can't believe, number one, that she would talk to her attorneys this way. How do you talk to anybody this way?" Onesti said.



"It's offensive. We're Chicagoans first. That's our mayor. And our mayor is talking about her constituency that way. About an ethnic group that way. A very large ethnic group. There isn't an ethnic group that deserves that kind of vulgar referencing. At a time when sensitivity is at an all time high. You can't stub your toe on a curb and call the curb a name. And here a representative of the people . . . not only brings in disparaging comments about an ethnic group but vulgarities. I'm astounded . . . It's embarrassing and it's insensitive."

A former Chicago Park District Attorney is seeking damages from Mayor Lori Lightfoot after an obscene, insulting rant against the attorney and the Chicago Italian-American community came to light.The Park District was responsible for the statue of Christopher Columbus in Arrigo Park that Lightfoot had ordered removed during protests in 2020. They were negotiating with the Joint Civic Committee of Italian-Americans to have the Columbus statue displayed during the annual Columbus Day parade. The statue wasn't displayed in the Chicago parade but did make an appearance at a suburban event.Ron Onesti, president of that Italian-American group, was in on the negotiations along with two park district attorneys — former deputy general counsel George Smyrniotis and park district general counsel Timothy King.Lightfoot was brought into the call. "You d-ks, what the f-k were you thinking?" Lightfoot is quoted as saying in the lawsuit.Lightfoot obviously attended a management seminar conducted by the Marquis de Sade. Otherwise, my money is on Lori as having the biggest penis in Chicago. Or, at least, the biggest in City Hall.Mr. Onesti was bewildered by Lightfoot's outburst.Lightfoot is in political trouble thanks mostly to Chicago becoming unlivable during her tenure. So far, the opposition hasn't coalesced behind a single candidate for the Democratic primary. If they don't, Chicagoans are going to have to put up with four more years of this crap.