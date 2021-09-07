© Pat Nabong/Sun-Times



"As cases continue to rise, we must take every step necessary and at our disposal to keep everyone in our city safe and healthy," Lightfoot was quoted as saying in a press release.



"Getting vaccinated has been proven to be the best way to achieve that and make it possible to recover from this devastating pandemic. And so, we have decided to join other municipalities and government agencies across the nation, including the U.S. military, who are making this decision to protect the people keeping our cities and counties moving."

"It ain't just our guys. It's the sergeants, lieutenants and captains. This is a united front. ... It's no longer John Catanzara's big mouth, like they like to spin it all the time," Catanzara said Wednesday.



"This has literally lit a bomb underneath the membership. ... And what are they gonna do when four or five thousand coppers say, 'Screw you. I'm staying home. You're not making me get this f---ing vaccination. Don't pay me. That's fine. We'll see you in court.'"

"You're not gonna pay me. You're gonna make me stay home. But you're gonna have thousands of coppers willing to stay home, not getting paid to not get a vaccine and then, what are you gonna do for manpower on the streets?" he said.

"We're in America, G-ddamn it. We don't want to be forced to do anything. Period. This ain't Nazi f---ing Germany, [where they say], 'Step into the f---ing showers. The pills won't hurt you.' What the f--k?" he said.



"Nobody knows what the long term side effects could possibly be. Nobody. And anybody who says they do are full of s--t."

"The comparison of mandatory vaccinations to Nazi Germany and the Holocaust is factually incorrect and deeply offensive to the millions of innocent people killed at the hands of the Nazis," the group tweeted, calling on Catanzara to apologize.

"Coming to work, particularly in a job where you've gotta interface with the public on a regular basis, and you're not vaccinated — not only are you putting yourself at risk, you're putting every single person that you come into contact with at risk."

"It's for the safety of all involved, particularly members of the public who are interacting with city employees on a daily basis. It's important for colleagues to also feel like they have a workplace that is safe," the mayor said earlier this week.



"City employees are absolutely gonna be required to be vaccinated. We're working through those discussions, which have been ongoing now for a couple of weeks with our colleagues in organized labor that represent city employees."

"We don't think that the way to get people vaccinated is by issuing mandates and being punitive about it. What we should be doing is continuing to work together around education and encouraging people. ... That has to be something that is collaborative," Reiter said.



"I'm on board with creating a vaccine policy of some sort. I'm not on board with making it a vaccine mandate that exists in a vacuum. At a minimum, if we are going to ask people to be vaccinated, we should also be presenting a testing alternative."

"This announcing what they want to do — or putting down a marker — is too early in the process. We are at the beginning. We're not at the middle or at the end," Reiter said.



"We've verbally told them what we think a policy should look like. We haven't seen a response. ... It's undefined yet as to where we end up."

