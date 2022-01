© Chicago Tribune



"This is not a black problem, a white problem, a Democratic problem, a Republican problem, a Latino problem, this is an all-hands-on-deck problem and everyone within Chicago should be fueled up — and that's why I'm taking a stand."

A Chicago 911 dispatcher warned Tuesday on Fox & Friends that citywide staffing shortages are exacerbating violent crime, knocking local government and leadership for their inability to keep citizens safe."All hell has broken loose," Keith Thornton told Fox & Friends enterprise reporter Lawrence Jones . Thornton said thatsaid Thornton. He added that the Chicago police, fire department, dispatchers, and other first responders are being "micromanaged" by Mayor Lori Lightfoot.Thornton said.The Chicago dispatcher added that, under the Trump administration,In a separate interview appearance earlier Tuesday on Fox & Friends First, Thornton noted that "crime is out of control," and thatIn a recent viral Facebook video where police are scared to go out on patrol by themselves. "When you say 'Chicago,' people are afraid," said Thornton.Over Christmas weekend in Chicago, 2 people were killed, and 23 were wounded , including an 11-year-old boy, in citywide shootings.