Celebrities Didn't Have To Wear Masks at the Super Bowl

Every year the Super Bowl gathers all of the world's most well-known celebrities. At Super Bowl LVI, we saw the likes of Kanye West, Justin Bieber, and Ellen DeGeneres gather to watch the Rams vs. Bengals. Of course, they were all unmasked.Here we are, two full years into the coronavirus pandemic, and there are still counties in the U.S. that require children to wear masks to school full-time. States like California, Colorado, and Massachusetts have implemented policies that demand students keep their faces covered for eight hours a day —Nearly every A-list celebrity who made an appearance at the Super Bowl showed up without a mask on. That in and of itself is not a problem at all whatsoever.Multiple schools around the country are still requiring their students to wear a mask throughout the day, and thousands of parents have protested this mandate. Children face the lowest risk of suffering severe bouts of coronavirus,While parents in some states, such as Tennessee and Florida, have found success in protesting and putting an end to school mask mandates, there are many others who are forced to send their kids to class in a mask.Ellen DeGeneres, Martha Stewart, Justin Bieber, Ryan Reynolds, The Rock, Jennifer Lopez, Drake, Sean Penn, and Mark Wahlberg are just several of the celebrities who enjoyed the Super Bowl sans masks while mingling in large crowds, both indoor and outdoor. Yet at the same time, children across the country are stuck in classrooms for several hours a day in masks.