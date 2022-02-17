Celebrities. At Super Bowl LVI
Every year the Super Bowl gathers all of the world's most well-known celebrities. At Super Bowl LVI, we saw the likes of Kanye West, Justin Bieber, and Ellen DeGeneres gather to watch the Rams vs. Bengals. Of course, they were all unmasked.

Here we are, two full years into the coronavirus pandemic, and there are still counties in the U.S. that require children to wear masks to school full-time. States like California, Colorado, and Massachusetts have implemented policies that demand students keep their faces covered for eight hours a day — but all the major celebrities can waltz around mask-free at the Super Bowl on February 13.

Celebrities Didn't Have To Wear Masks at the Super Bowl

Nearly every A-list celebrity who made an appearance at the Super Bowl showed up without a mask on. That in and of itself is not a problem at all whatsoever. The issue is that these very celebrities have been advocating for mask mandates for two years, some even claiming that it's selfish and dangerous to go anywhere without a mask on. Yet they show up to a football game without anything covering their face. Because science.
Multiple schools around the country are still requiring their students to wear a mask throughout the day, and thousands of parents have protested this mandate. Children face the lowest risk of suffering severe bouts of coronavirus, and there is little evidence to show that masks have a significant impact on stopping the spread of the virus among kids at school. While parents in some states, such as Tennessee and Florida, have found success in protesting and putting an end to school mask mandates, there are many others who are forced to send their kids to class in a mask.


Ellen DeGeneres, Martha Stewart, Justin Bieber, Ryan Reynolds, The Rock, Jennifer Lopez, Drake, Sean Penn, and Mark Wahlberg are just several of the celebrities who enjoyed the Super Bowl sans masks while mingling in large crowds, both indoor and outdoor. Yet at the same time, children across the country are stuck in classrooms for several hours a day in masks. The elites prove to us yet again that they don't actually care about anyone's health — all they care about is exercising their own freedoms while demanding that your kids mask up.