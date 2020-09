© Reuters / Stephen Lam



Preparing your kids for school this fall? Well don't forget their pencils, lunchboxes, and "distance sticks." That's what the vaguely dystopian advice from Sesame Street's Big Bird tells families watching CNN.In a coronavirus town hall for kids and parents broadcast on Saturday, CNN enlisted the help of Sesame Street's Big Bird to help kids understand the raft of new restrictions they'll face when schools open their doors again this month.Asked what he's packing in his schoolbag, the kids' TV favorite listed off the usual essentials - "pencils, paper and crayons" -The segment was celebrated online by some parents, but the mention of a "distancing stick" raised a few eyebrows.The idea isn't a new one.American schools too have snapped up surveillance technology, like thermal imaging cameras with mask detection and face identification functions. Some have gone as far as fitting children with electronic tracking beacons, to determine whether the kids are obeying social distancing rules.In Ireland, children who exhibited symptoms at one school in Athlone were banished to a garden shed in the school yard, prompting an outcry from parents. At least in the "isolation shed" they won't need to use their distancing sticks.