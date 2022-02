Saskatchewan has become the first province to announce it will be dropping all COVID-19 restrictions , including proof of vaccination requirements.Premier Scott Moe made the announcement during a press conference Monday evening, stating restrictions would end on Feb. 28 and recognizing Canadians' desire "for a return to normal."The announcement comes after a significant shift in public opinion among Canadians against pandemic restrictions.Both Alberta and Ontario have also hinted at some signs of further opening up.Most recently, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney stated that he hopes to see an end to the proof of vaccination program by March Ontario's top doctor Kieran Moore also said last week that it was time for people toanticipating that the threat of the virus will die down in the near future."I think we have to start to understand we have to learn to live with this virus," Moore said."I understand that this divides Quebecers, and right now we have to build bridges," said Legault on Tuesday "My role is to try to bring Quebecers together to stay united as a people."