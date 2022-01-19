CDC Director Now Calls for Focused Protection

"The proposal from the three fringe epidemiologists who met with the Secretary seems to be getting a lot of attention ... There needs to be a quick and devastating published take down of its premises ..."

CDC Follows Political Strategy, Not Science

COVID countermeasures were never about protecting the public from a virus.

New Testing Guidance Aims to Lower Case Rates

CDC Highlights Role of Comorbidities in Vaxxed COVID Deaths

COVID Death Risk Has Always Been Low — Vaxxed or Not

CDC Admits Large Portion of 'COVID Patients' Aren't

"In some hospitals that we've talked to, up to 40% of the patients who are coming in with COVID-19 are coming in not because they're sick with COVID, but because they're coming in with something else and have had ... COVID or the Omicron variant detected."

Is the Political Pandemic in Its Final Death Throes?

"There's an interesting political dynamic shaping up, a kind of political vice grip that might just be driving federal COVID policy toward authenticity and an end to the pandemic ... a lot of reality has been breaking through lately," Childers writes.19

Why We're Seeing a U-Turn in the Narrative Now

"If they handle this right, they can give their voting base and sycophantic media agents all the necessary talking points to boost Dem prospects for the midterm elections," Childers writes.20

Will We Finally Get a More Accurate Death Count?

"Fox News ... Bret Baier ... asked [Walensky] 'how many of the 836,000 deaths in the U.S. linked to COVID are FROM COVID or how many are WITH COVID?'



Director Walensky said ... 'those data will be forthcoming.' Until about 10 minutes ago, the CDC said it didn't HAVE any way to track that kind of information ... But now, apparently, CDC plans to release information about deaths from and with. What do you want to bet they'll be REDUCING total COVID deaths shortly? By a lot."

"Yesterday, New York Governor Hochul announced that almost HALF of patients are hospitalized for 'non-COVID reasons,' scattering the rotting corpse of the Narrative.



You might recall that just last week she ordered hospitals to start breaking down the reported figures and showing how many folks ACTUALLY are sick with COVID versus just testing positive in the hospital. We've been yelling about overcounting hospitalizations for two years now and they just noticed?"21

Same Narrative Switch Seen in Europe

"Yesterday, the Guardian UK ran a story headlined, 'End mass jabs and live with COVID, says ex-head of vaccine taskforce.' It says Dr. Clive Dix — former chairman of the UK's vaccine taskforce — has called for a 'major rethink' of the UK's COVID strategy, in effect reversing the approach of the past two years and returning to a 'new normality.'



Shocking the cores the oft-maligned authors of the Great Barrington Declaration, Dr. Dix — without getting cancelled — said this: 'We need to analyze whether we use the current booster campaign to ensure the vulnerable are protected, if this is seen to be necessary ... Mass population-based vaccination in the UK should now end.' Ending mass vaccinations? Suddenly that idea is okay to discuss in the corporate media? Wow."

"European Union regulators warned that frequent COVID-19 booster shots could adversely affect the immune response and may not be feasible. Repeat booster doses every four months could eventually weaken the immune response and tire out people, according to the European Medicines Agency."24

"While use of additional boosters can be part of contingency plans, repeated vaccinations within short intervals would not represent a sustainable long-term strategy. [Boosters] can be done once, or maybe twice, but it's not something that we can think should be repeated constantly. We need to think about how we can transition from the current pandemic setting to a more endemic setting."

Justice Sotomayor Called Out

"You'll recall that Sotomayor confidently told the lawyers during oral argument Friday that '100,000' children were in critical care and on ventilators with Omicron. The lawyers didn't challenge her even though there aren't that many total ICU beds in the whole country.



But on Saturday — the next day! — the Washington Post ran an article headlined, 'Sotomayor's false claim that 'over 100,000' children are in 'serious condition' with COVID.' FALSE CLAIM?? What?? Here's how the fact-checking article ended:



'It's important for Supreme Court justices to make rulings based on correct data ... But Sotomayor during an oral argument offered a figure — 100,000 children in 'serious condition ... many on ventilators' — that is absurdly high. She earns Four Pinocchios.' It might be unprecedented for a major liberal newspaper to call out a liberal Justice. What could be going on? ...



There seems to be a LOT of sudden momentum surging in the direction of ending the pandemic. If I'm right, we're going to see even more of this, and pretty quickly, since Biden has to wrap it up in time to declare victory on March 1. Which would explain why they pushed the SOTU back a month. They need the time to get the pandemic wrapped up."27

