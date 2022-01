© Getty Images/Janos Kummer



"We've got to be aggressive in our defense of our allies. And Ukraine, despite what you hear from Putin propagandists ... we have to defend our democratic allies."

"I wonder if you could explain to them why it is in America's interest that their kids risk their lives in Ukraine ... why should the average American care about the territorial integrity of Ukraine, sincerely?"

Imagine traveling back in time 20 years and explaining the current US geopolitical predicament to someone in 2002. They'd easily believe the country's leadership is barreling headlong into a war it can't win for reasons it hasn't adequately explained.But the American of 2002, if you could pry him away from 'CSI: Miami,' would find it shocking to flip on the news networks and find the sole anti-war message at prime time coming from Fox News, and the loudest pro-war shrieking coming from the liberal CNN and MSNBC.(the latest bright idea from the White House is to funnel arms to Ukrainian paramilitaries, Syria style),arguing that such a conflict would be "incredibly destructive." Carlson's guest, analyst Clint Ehrlich, expounded on this, stating that bringing Ukraine into NATO - the plan that triggered the current descent toward war - would not serve US strategic interests, nor those of NATO itself."It's not just nuts. It's dangerous.Ehrlich told Carlson. "It's just shocking that people are not more upset by this."Once considered a sewer pipe of neoconservative jingoism,On the liberal networks, things are different.- a man who once accused "the Russians" of killing Jeffrey Epstein - practically pounded his fists into the news desk earlier this month,In print media, rehabilitated warmongeris in the Washington Post calling is arguing in the LA Times thatto Moscow that the US should avoid, and The Guardian - the favored read of soy-eating peaceniks - is publishing rosy profiles of theEven the relatively centrist Wall Street Journal ran a column this weekpresumably forgetting that such almighty international coalitions were humiliated by shoeless goat-herders in Afghanistan and Iraq, never mind in mechanized combat against a rival superpower.The picture is clear: when it comes to Ukraine, pundits and commentators from the establishment left to the neocon right only disagree on how quickly and strongly the US should wade in to stop a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine.It's a fascinating flip of the script from the post-9/11 media landscape, in which dissent was primarily the domain of the left.Campaigning on a platform of "America First" isolationism, Trump wrested control of the Republican Party away from the war hawks and interventionists, many of whom flocked to the liberal media to complain about him. Max Boot, Bill Kristol, and the washed up warmongering sexual predators who staff the Lincoln Project all found new homes in liberal media outlets desperate for someone, anyone, willing to sling mud at Trump.. When Ohio Congressman Mike Turner attempted to win Carlson over to the idea of sending arms to Ukraine back in November, he was verbally annihilated by the Fox News host.Noting that many military families watch his show, Carlson told Turner:Carlson is the most-watched cable news host in America. However, he has little to no influence on the liberals who put Biden in the White House, and only a fundamental swing in their opinion will convince Team Joe that conflict in Ukraine is too politically costly at home to pursue.Moreover, after spending the last five years listening to intelligence agency ghouls sound off about Russia every night on CNN and MSNBC, they may very well have no interest in reaching peace with Putin in the first place.One can only hope that the Biden administration fails at agitating for war over Ukraine