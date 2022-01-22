In a report published on Tuesday, the investment banking company notes that the U.S. peak has not come any later than in the U.K., despite the lower vaccination rate.
The Omicron wave in the U.S. also looks to be peaking, despite a significantly worse vaccination profile. The overall level of fully vaccinated individuals in the US, at 62% of the total population, is lower than in the U.K., where 70% of the total population have been fully vaccinated, but the difference is not huge. More striking is the difference in the share of the population who have received a booster shot, 24% of the total population in the U.S. compared with 54% in the U.K. Given the importance of boosters in lifting protection, after the protection from the primary doses fades over time, it might have been expected that the Omicron infection upswing would last longer in the U.S. than in the U.K.. But this does not seem to be the case. It looks like the effective reproduction number in the U.S. returned to 1.0 on January 16th, only 31 days after the Omicron variant first pushed it above 1.0 in mid-Decemberby state, with some on their way down while others have yet to peak (note in the below that while all the charts show reported infections per 100,000, the scale for each state is different).
not routinely published.
Even deaths are headed up in some states - and again, this includes some of the most vaccinated states in the North East (note some of the rise is pre-Omicron).
Comment: It's hard to know what to do with this data. It's all a muddled mess. When one considers 'incidental' Covid admissions, and the fact that many deaths due to other reasons are attributed to Covid, is anything we're seeing about numbers accurate? That being said, taking the numbers for what they are, it would appear that vaccinations have absolutely no bearing on Covid hospitalizations and deaths.
