Research shows the risk of death from Covid for over 70s has decreased by tenfold compared to a year ago, thanks to vaccines, natural immunity, treatments, and the replacement of Delta by the mild Omicron variant.In younger age groups the decline is sharper with the risk of death to healthy teens "almost zero".Professor Anthony Brookes, an expert in genetics and health data at University of Leicester, helped compile the research based on Office of National Statistics, Government and NHS infection reports.He said Covid no longer posed a significant threat to "the vast majority of people""We will not be in anything like the same place in January 2022 as we were in January 2021.He added: "Over the last month the risk has been dropping further thanks to Omicron now accounting for around 95 per cent of cases in England.He added: "There has always been over a thousand fold difference in risk of serious illness or death between the old and the young.At the start of the pandemic on average those over 70 had roughly a ten percent risk of dying from Covid-19 if infected.This 'Infection Fatality Rate' (IFR) has now fallen to 1-2 percent for this especially vulnerable section of society.He added: "Covid-19 is progressively evolving to become another form of the common cold. Omicron takes us further down that path by reducing IFR at least three fold.However, he said despite the reduced severity of covid disease, hospitals are still likely to be under "severe pressure" this month due to the large number of hospital acquired infections, staff isolation rules, the non-covid backlog together with infection control measures which slow the pace of hospital procedures.Professor Paul Hunter, an expert in infectious disease at the University of East Anglia said: "There is no doubt the illness we are seeing now is less severe than at the start. We are seeing a big shift towards covid becoming the common cold due to a range of factors including prior infection and vaccines."We could bring down our isolation requirements to five days from a positive test - after five days there is no real advantage in isolating people. By Easter I think we could end mass testing and test only in hospitals unless things turn out worse than we expect."Robert Dingwall, former government pandemic advisor and professor of sociology at Nottingham Trent University said: "It may take another couple of weeks to be certain about the impact of omicron on older people, because of the disruption to the statistics over Christmas and New Year. However, all the signs are that the micro-management of everyday life will very soon be redundant.Dismantling controls is, though, much harder than introducing them, especially when there are strong social, economic, and political investments in there continuation. What we now need to do is to build more resilience into our public services so they can cope with periodic waves of sickness absence. Ten years of austerity has stripped away that cushion and it must be restored."