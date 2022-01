Which is more effective in preventing COVID-19 — natural immunity from prior infection with the virus, or getting vaccinated against the virus? Or are both natural immunity and vaccination equally effective?

I've written before about people's skewed perceptions of the risks of Covid. Interestingly but perhaps not surprisingly, perceptions are more skewed among Democrats than they are among Republicans.A new survey reveals another fallacy that's widespread among Democrats. On 15-16th December, Rasmussen Reports put the following question to a representative sample of Americans:Among Republicans, 43% gave what I regard as the correct answer of "natural immunity", and only 25% said "getting vaccinated".There is one caveat. Some respondents may have interpreted "Which is more effective" to mean "Which is a better way of acquiring immunity to Covid". And at least for the elderly and clinically vulnerable, the correct answer to this question may well be "getting vaccinated".Having said that, the most natural interpretation of "Which is more effective" is clearly the one the polling company intended, namely "Which protects better against infection".So, why does such a large percentage of the US population - 41% overall - wrongly believe that vaccines provide more protection than natural immunity?At this point, a correction is surely in order: 'We got it wrong: there is evidence for lasting protective immunity following natural infection'.