© Win McNamee / Getty Images

The progressive congresswoman recently partied bare-faced at a drag bar despite pushing mask mandates.Democratic New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, has tested positive for Covid-19 just a week after she was spotted partying without a face mask in Florida.Ocasio-Cortez's office announced the news on Sunday evening and revealed that the congresswoman was experiencing symptoms for the virus and was "recovering at home."US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin - who has threatened to discharge hundreds of soldiers for refusing to get vaccinated - also tested positive for Covid-19 this month after receiving a booster vaccine dose in October.