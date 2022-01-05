desantis AOC

Freedom-loving Ron DeSantis addressed New York congresswoman AOC's maskless Florida vacation on Monday during a press conference where he requested that the government allow states to purchase monoclonal antibody treatments.

The congresswoman was pictured partying it up multiple times over the holidays in Miami, without a mask, in conditions prohibited by COVID restrictions in her home district.

In response, DeSantis said: "If I had a dollar for every lockdown politician who decided to escape to Florida over the past two years, I'd be a pretty doggone wealthy man. I mean, congresspeople, mayors, governors, you name it.


"It's interesting though, the response that some of those folks get in Florida because I think a lot of Floridians say, wait a minute, you're bashing us because we're not doing your draconian policies, and yet we're the first place you want to flee to, to enjoy life," he continued.

"I'm not surprised to see that continue to happen."

In response to being caught, the congresswoman accused Republicans of being sexually repressed. AOC insisted that those who highlighted her hypocrisy were actually sexually frustrated, calling them "creepy weirdos."


"The fact that these people are so creepy/weird yet are also the ones responsible for shaping the NEWS HEADLINES we all see in media should be really concerning," she added. "I don't even want to know what knuckle-dragging thoughts these people have all day while covering women in politics."

Ocasio-Cortez was slammed by social media users, both for the original photo, and for her response to criticism on the photo. The New York representative was criticized for being in Florida, as New York sets records for COVID-19 cases.