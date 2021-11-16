Don't Panic! Lighten Up!
AOC: There's too much division in our country, addition and subtraction are hard enough!
The Babylon Bee
Tue, 16 Nov 2021 16:35 UTC
"What do you think about the state of politics, of all this division that we see everywhere in our nation?" Hayes asked.
Ocasio-Cortez thought for a moment before responding, or at least paused to give the appearance of thought: "I'm against division." The audience applauded.
Hayes nodded sympathetically, motioning for the studio audience to quiet down. "And what is it about division that you think harms discourse in this country?"
Again, there was a faint glimmer of thought in her eyes before she responded: "I think, like, numbers and stuff? Carrying the numbers left and right and back and forth is a lot to ask of people, and I think we're ready for a return to, like, what this country was founded on, like, addition. Maybe some subtraction. Addition and subtraction are hard enough. So, to like, have division is a capitalist construct."
Hayes stared on, dumbfounded. "Haha, no, I mean, division in the sense of---"
"Are you, a white male, mansplaining to me!?" Ocasio-Cortez snapped back, drawing cheers from the crowd. "Division -- especially long division -- is a natural part of a harmful, white supremacist society founded on hateful ideas like liberty and individualism. Any nation that tells people they must take one number and put it into another number cannot long survive."
"And don't get me started on multiplication!"
Reader Comments
I would kindly respond - hey baby, you don't know as much as you think you might know cause if you knew what there is to be known your eyes would not bulge as such, and honey, my advice is this - go see a doctor. Maybe you can find one that could help you. I know a good one, but I'm not gonna give you any suggestions because I just think you have a bit too much attitude for your own good.
Peace is easy and walk carefully because there is a big drain up ahead, and most want you to fall in....
BK
Can you answer that baby or are you just a figment of imagination? A figment of imagination in the minds of a few......seems as so, but how did you vote and did you read the whole bill as proposed? If not, you must be part of the problem. Seems as so to me, but what do I know?
A friendly question from a friend of yours whose initials are
BK