© Karl Tapales Getty Images

ethical and possible safety issues

The trials and tribulations of RTS,S

© TAMI TOLPA



the Gates Foundation-funded

"It doesn't really prevent infection very effectively,"

RTS,S-vaccinated children actually had a slightly higher risk of clinical malaria episodes than unvaccinated kids

.

are thus left with less natural immunity

Addressing safety and ethics concerns

a tenfold increase in meningitis cases and a doubling in rare but severe cerebral malaria in RTS,S recipients compared to controls

a statistically significant increased mortality in girls — but not boys

Benn, however, isn't reassured. She considers it premature to draw conclusions

, especially given that her calculations from trial data suggesting that the effects on cerebral malaria and female mortality was more pronounced after the booster dose at 20 months.

"a serious breach of international ethical standards," the pilot rollout didn't follow accepted ethical

guidelines

for these kinds of trials

study participants weren't informed that they were partaking in research

A new era of malaria control

The malaria-causing single-celled organisms have been adapting to the human lineage for longer than our species has existed, giving them millions of years of training in evading our immune systems and — until recently — an unshakable advantage over vaccine developers.While SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes. SARS-CoV-2's spike protein, which it uses to invade human cells, is an obvious bullseye for vaccines, but Plasmodium is a moving target.After mosquitoes inject Plasmodium sporozoites into the bloodstream, the parasites— a challenge to vaccinologists. Many vaccine efforts have failed in the past.All of this makes the official endorsement by the World Health Organization (WHO) of a vaccine against the deadliest human parasite, Plasmodium falciparum, the more impressive.and other areas of intense P. falciparum transmission. The decision paves the way for official approval as well as implementation and funding decisions around a wider vaccine rollout, which many hope could make a dent in the more than. "The long-awaited malaria vaccine for children is a breakthrough for science, child health, and malaria control," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says in a statement Yet. In addition, the studies underlying the WHO's decision have drawn criticism in the past over, which some experts still say warrant further research. Nevertheless, many scientists express support for the WHO's decision, not least because it opens the door for potentially more-effective vaccines."I think the WHO made the right call," says epidemiologist James Tibenderana, the global technical director of the London-based Malaria Consortium. "All of us hope that the recommendation will help to reignite the research and development in malaria vaccines." Development of the RTS,S vaccine began more than three decades ago at pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline and the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research., notes vaccinologist Adrian Hill of the University of Oxford's Jenner Institute, who wasn't involved in developing RTS,S. "We're talking about something probably ten times higher . . . [than] levels that would protect you against COVID."Following a promising Phase 2 trial , a Phase 3 study in 2009 enrolled. Participants were selected at random to receive three doses of the RTS,S vaccine or a control vaccine, each a month apart — with some receiving a fourth dose 20 months after the first. Within three to four years after the first dose, it was apparent that the vaccine's efficacy was higher in the older group, and that, respectively, relative to controls.says malaria epidemiologist Philip Bejon, who directs the Wellcome-KEMRI-Oxford Collaborative Research Program in Kenya and is part of a team helping to evaluate later studies of RTS,S. But "if, that is preferableImportantly,And in an extended analysis of the Phase 2 study, which tracked three-dose recipients for seven years, Bejon and his colleagues observed that in certain areas,. In Bejon's observations, this effect partially offset the vaccine's benefit, but "the extent to which it's an offset depends a lot on how much transmission there is," Bejon says: at seven years following vaccination, efficacy against clinical malaria was 16.6 percent in low-transmission areas and -2.5 percent in high-transmission areas."To be a five-year-old who's immune to severe malaria — to be blunt about it — involves an exposure to malaria [at] age one to four that might have killed you," Bejon says. "You might say, 'well, the vaccine means that you've got a less immune five-year-old.' Yes, but you've also got an alive five-year-old."than if they contracted it sooner, but "we expect younger children to be more vulnerable to death from severe malaria," Bejon notes.In a positive sign, a longer follow-up of the Phase 3 study — in which some participants received a fourth dose — found no evidence for a rebound effect, except for at one high-transmission site in Burkina Faso. Even with a fourth dose, Bejon says, "immunity will eventually fall, and there will be a consequence to that. But overall, there clearly is a reduction in terms of numbers of malaria episodes.""I think one of the improvements that could be made to RTS,S isHill says, but adds that supply constraints in vaccine manufacture could make that difficult.In addition to the modest and waning efficacy offered by RTS,S, data from the Phase 3 study hinted at possible safety risks of the vaccine:. In an independent analysis of trial data, epidemiologist Christine Stabell Benn of the University of Southern Denmark calculatedBenn and her colleagues speculated that the mortality increase could be driven by a phenomenon suggested by some previous research, namely, that. Indeed, a 2016 analysis by Benn and her colleagues, and a later follow-up by study investigators, found— who had received the RTS,S vaccine compared with those who hadn't. The evidence "suggests that if you are a girl, the vaccine may reduce your risk of malaria, but this benefit is offset by a negative non-specific effect . . . thatBenn tweeted last year.for the RTS,S vaccine based on the Phase 3 efficacy data, andStill, the WHO determined that questions around safety as well as practical aspects of the vaccine rollout required more study, and the agency coordinated a closely monitored pilot rollout of the vaccine. Funded by several global health initiatives,The WHO's October endorsement of RTS,S was based on the first two years of this four-year pilot study, during which children received the first three doses. With more statistical power than previous studies, the study found that the vaccine reduced hospitalizations due to severe malaria by 30 percent, with no uptick in meningitis or cerebral malaria. And the "increased mortality in girls of the [size] that wasbased on the results of the Phase three, is now ruled out, by the two years of data that are available," says Bejon. Overall, the datafewer malaria-related deaths in vaccinated versus unvaccinated areas, and the pilot study will continueas well as the value of a fourth dose.which he helped write, he told the BMJ last year. The article states that it is unclear to what extent parents were informed about the safety concerns raised in the Phase 3 trial, andA WHO spokesperson remarked to the BMJ that because the study is merely a "pilot introduction," rather than a "research activity," it was sufficient to obtain "implied consent," by providing information about the vaccine to parents through community outreach, health talks, and letters, and giving parents the option to vaccinate their children or not., which were used to train healthcare workers involved in vaccinations, notes Samuel Harrison, a clinical epidemiologist and fellow at the Kintampo Health Research Center in Ghana, which is involved in the evaluation of the pilot study. As part of surveillance for adverse events during the implementation study, he and his colleagues haven't observed any life-threatening side effects: "it's very similar to other routine vaccines, basically some fever, some local reaction in terms of swelling."With, it's up to African countries to formally adopt it into policy and license it with relevant authorities, and decide whether or not to conduct their own additional research before doing so, Tibenderana says. "To me, the earlier the better," Harrison says of rolling out the vaccine. "I've seen malaria firsthand; I've seen children die of malaria. For me, even if the efficacy is 10 percent, it is significant ." One study estimated RTS,S could prevent around 23,000 child deaths annually if four doses are administered to all children in areas with a high malaria incidence, Nature reports. The vaccine could be a gamechanger, especially in light of the stagnation in numbers of malaria cases in Africa over the past five years despite interventions such as insecticides and antimalarials , Harrison says. "It's a powerful additional tool that can complement existing interventions."And there are ways of improving the effectiveness of RTS,S, Tibenderana notes. A randomized controlled trial in Burkina Faso and Mali found that over three years, the vaccine could reduce children's risk of clinical malaria by 60 percent, severe malaria by 71 percent, and death from the disease by 75 percentand if the initial set of three doses and two subsequent doses are each timed such that they're, according to results published in September.Even if efficacy can be boosted, there are still challenges to ensuring RTS,S's success, including vaccine hesitancy and misinformation, Harrison notes. Another key factor is money, Tibenderana adds; new funds are necessary for purchasing and distributing the vaccine, such that countries aren't dipping into already constrained funds for other malaria control and elimination methods. Hill also points to challenges in the vaccine's supply. While GlaxoSmithKline recently pledged to make 15 million annual doses at low cost, a modeling study estimated that around 100 million doses a year will be required to reach all children in high-transmission areas. "That's kind of disappointing after 30 years of vaccine development — that you hopefully get the first licensed vaccine in 2022, 2023, and there isn't enough of it by a factor of ten," Hill says. In addition, there's a limited supply of the key adjuvant required for its efficacy — called AS01 — which is made from the bark of a South American tree and is also in demand for other vaccines.Fortunately,. In a recent Phase 2b, randomized trial , children aged 5 to 17 months in Burkina Faso who received four doses of the new R21 vaccine just before the rainy season had a record-setting 77 percent reduction in clinical malaria cases in the year following the vaccinations compared with controls., says Hill, who helped develop R21.Oxford University, the vaccine company Novavax, and India's Serum Institute have pledged to produce 200 million annual doses of R21according to Nature Other vaccines are under development to target different Plasmodium life stages, which Hill and others ultimately hope to combine into a multistage vaccine. "I think a reasonable target for 2040 is near-complete eradication" of malaria, he says.The success of future vaccines ultimately boils down to financing, Tibenderana says; malaria vaccine research is woefully underfunded. To be successful, this new era of malaria control will require malaria-endemic countries, testing, and administration, he says. "As a global community, if malaria elimination is a good thing for the world — like we're doing with polio — then the collective efforts to eliminate malaria from all these countries should be [considered] a global good."