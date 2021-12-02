© screenshot



"We have the vaccines, the life-saving vaccines, but they are not being used adequately everywhere. And this costs ... This is an enormous health cost coming along.



"One-third of the European population is not vaccinated ... not each and every one can be vaccinated - children, for example, or people with special medical conditions - but the vast majority could.



"How we can encourage and potentially think about mandatory vaccination within the European Union, this needs discussion. This needs a common approach, but it is a discussion that I think has to be met."

"Scientists tell us we have to do everything possible to make the best out of the time we have till we have certainty about the characteristics of transmissibility and severity of Omicron. Prepare for the worst, hope for the best."

"Over the last couple of weeks, many of us have witnessed it firsthand: Covid 19 has resurged infecting some of our close friends, co-workers, family members or loved ones.



"The rapidly increasing case numbers are putting an increasingly heavy strain on our hospitals and health workers. On top the arrival of the presumably highly contiguous Omicron variant calls for our utmost attention."

"Nine out of 10 Greeks who die are over 60 years. More than eight out of 10 have not been inoculated."

the European Commission president has said.In a call to action, Ursula von der Leyen saidand a commission communique backed countries opting toAsked whether she supported the Greek government in its imposition of a €100 (£85) monthly fine on those aged 60 and over who failed to get a Covid jab,Speaking to reporters in Brussels, Von der Leyen, who practised as a doctor before her political career, said:There is growing momentum behind mandatory vaccination among the EU member states. It has been reported thatHealth policy remains a national competence. On Tuesday,in order to protect its faltering health system. About 63% of Greece's 11 million population are fully vaccinated but there are 520,000 people over the age of 60 who have failed to get a jab.Von der Leyen said Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna were set to deliver 360m more doses by the end of March, ensuring there was sufficient supply for booster jabs. "That is good news. So go get it," she said.In the event of the vaccines failing to offer the current level of protection in the light of the spread of the Omicron variant, researchers believe it would take about 100 days to adjust their products.But Von der Leyen saidOn Wednesday, thean EU health agency, saidas that age group was making up an increasing proportion of both notified cases and hospitalisations in recent months. The ECDC said there was reason to believe that a vaccination programme among children would have a wider impact on community transmission.Von der Leyen said:In an address to the Greek parliament ahead of a vote on legislation applying the penalty from 16 January, the centre-right leader described the move as"Compulsory vaccination already has the approval of the Council of State," he told MPs, referring to the nation's highest administrative court.Greece is the first EU member to target a specific age group, with Mitsotakis acknowledgingBut the data, he said, had proved implacable in terms of deaths and the pressure on the nation's health system. He told MPs, noting more than half a million had resisted vaccination:In the first 24 hours since the drastic step was announced, about 17,500 people in the demographic had registered for a first shot compared with an average inoculation rate among the age group of 2,600 a day, according to government statistics.Last week, Sajid Javid, the British health secretary, said he did not believe the UK would ever impose mandatory vaccination among the general population.