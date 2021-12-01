Twitter should "not be bound" by the First Amendment to the US Constitution

Conservatives have dug up old tweets Parag Agrawal, Twitter's new CEO, made about religion and race. He argued that he was quoting a comedian on Jon Stewart's show.On Monday, Jack Dorsey named Agrawal, Twitter's chief technical officer since 2017, his successor as CEO. Conservatives reacted to the news by digging up Agrawal's old tweets."Twitter's new CEO called religion a pyramid scheme. This is who is going to be controlling your speech online," Blackburn wrote.The tweet was criticized by Republican Congressman Ken Buck, and shared by a number of conservative figures, including Michael Knowles and Clay Travis.Dorsey, who led Twitter since co-founding it in 2006, said in his farewell letter that Agrawal was "behind every critical decision that helped turn this company around."In his first statement as new CEO, Agrawal vowed to make Twitter "the best it can be for our customers, shareholders, and for each of you."