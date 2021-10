© Unknown



"You may not promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease."

"This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about hateful conduct. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public's interest for the Tweet to remain accessible."

"The account represents a current or potential member of a local, state, national, or supra-national governmental or legislative body: Current holders of an elected or appointed leadership position in a governmental or legislative body..."

"It is really critical to me that our nominees be treated with respect and that our questions focus on their qualifications and the work ahead of us, rather than on ideological and harmful misrepresentations like those we heard from Senator Paul earlier."

"May this appointment today be the first of many more to come. Levine said. "Diversity makes us stronger. The time is now for our country to continue to move the bar forward for diversity. And I am proud to wear this uniform and answer that call."

Twitter censored two US House Representatives for stating that Biden's assistant health secretary in the HHS, Dr. Rachel Levine, is a biological male. Levine, who made headlines this week for being namelived her first 40+ years as a male before undergoing gender transition.spoke up for women when they posted their belief that Levine is a "man," and thatThese two reps who took up the charge to defend women against erasure are Republicans.saying thatit is likely that this would not have been censored by Twitter, but because the words "man" and "woman" are now considered to be more about feelings than biology, Banks was in violation.The rule against "hateful conduct," for which Banks is in violation per Twitter, reads thatFeminist writer Meghan Murphy was notoriously banned from Twitter a few years ago for referring to a biological male who identifies as transgender and used female and male pronouns interchangeably as "him." Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia wrote on Twitter that "A dude who lived the first 50 years of his life as a man isn't the first female anything," going on to say that "China is laughing at us."albeit with a warning from Twitter thatthat reads that they would allow a tweet that is in violation of their rules to stand ifGreene is a prominent and vocal member of the GOP who never shies away from speaking her mind on issues controversial or otherwise. Banks is, too, but for some reason he was suspended rather than merely censored.Levine was in her 40s when she transitioned from living as male to living as female. In a Washington Post profile in 2016, Levine said that "With very few exceptions my being transgender is not an issue."When Levine was nominated to serve as physician general for the state of Pennsylvania by Governor Tom Wolfe in 2014, the confirmation vote in the Pennsylvania Senate was unanimous.Levine was nominated for Assistant Health Secretary for Biden's Department of Health and Human Services, andFor simply asking these questions, one doctor to another, Paul was blasted by fellow senators who claimed that he had been disrespectful to Levine. Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) said:Levine's confirmation passed along party lines, as have most of Biden's nominations, with a 52 to 48 vote in the Senate.The Biden administration has touted their commitment to diversity, and Levine, in accepting the admiralty, spoke to how wonderful and diverse her attaining this position was. Levine said:But for many, Levine, who spent the majority of her life as a white, biological male, with all of the privileges thereto, is not diverse at all, but more of the same.Text