The massively popular "right-wing" YouTuber, who is unvaccinated, tested positive days after hosting an indoor fan event that lauded those who refuse to get their shots.Tim Pool, one of the more prolific and popular political YouTubers on the right, has come down with a bad case of COVID-19, as he described it in a video posted Wednesday morning.The virus has been spread to multiple members of his media company, who began testing positive a week or so after Pool hosted a well-attended indoor event at a bar and grill in nearby Charles Town, West Virginia. During the combination comedy, musical, and Q&A show, parts of which were shown in a paywall-protected video, Pool's producer gave a shout-out to people who'd refused to get vaccinated, encouraging them to hold fast. The audience cheered her.Contracting a potentially deadly, life-altering illness did little to change his strongly held animus towards vaccine mandates, as Pool said in the video and also told The Daily Beast via email. But it did put a stop to his production of YouTube videos for a week — a rarity for Pool, who rarely if ever took a day off for two years between 2019 and the end of 2020.His fans took notice . Since his three channels went dark on Oct. 28, there have been multiple threads posted in the Tim Pool subreddit about his health. One poster in another forum asked if he was dead , and 4chan trolls mocked up a fake Vice.com article reporting his demise. The sole information Pool provided came in the form of brief notes posted to his YouTube channel's "community" tab: "Feeling a little under the weather," he wrote on Thursday.Initially, Pool downplayed his symptoms, saying it was "mostly just a headache," and "doesn't seem serious." A guest scheduled to appear on co-host Ian Crossland's separate YouTube channel also announced a cancellation on Monday.On Wednesday morning, Pool broke his silence and unpacked the grueling ordeal. On Oct. 27 and prior to the airing of that night's live broadcast, an unnamed employee of his tested positive after taking a home test. They informed the two guests scheduled to appear on that evening's live broadcast — Libby Emmons, the editor in chief of the right-wing Canadian site The Post Millennial and Seamus Coughlin, a YouTuber and cartoonist — of the result but decided to proceed with the show anyway. (Coughlin did not respond to a request for comment sent via Twitter direct message. Emmons replied via email: "I'm vaccinated. I trust the science.")His fever spiked over the course of the night, and significant body aches manifested on Friday. Four other unnamed employees and friends also were feeling very ill, though, according to Pool, the tests they'd procured came up negative. (Some unknown percentage did eventually test positive.) With his symptoms quickly escalating, Pool contacted an urgent care clinic, asking for advice. "It was a terrible experience," he said of the facility."The issue of ivermectin did come up," in his conversation with the clinic, Pool said. They told him the FDA hadn't approved it to treat COVID-19 and doctors would not prescribe it. The clinic advised Pool to come in for further testing and then rest while the virus ran its course.His doctors still insisted he undergo a course of azithromycin and ivermectin. Pool pushed back, partly because he was feeling better, and partly because, "The media's going to start claiming I was taking horse dewormer," he said.In the end, he chose to follow their recommendations. Though it was not the medication he took, the compound already contained a stash of ivermectin, he said in the video. Pool's producer and show booker, Lydia Smith, recently suggested the same on Twitter. (Smith did not respond to a request for comment sent via Instagram direct message.)When he next spoke to Rogan, the podcaster offered to pay for the expensive treatments. "Joe, I have no words for the gratitude I feel," said Pool. In a September 2020 conversation, Pool told coworkers he had earned upwards of $600,000 the previous month . The treatments cost approximately $3,650 in total, Pool said in his email. He declined to say whether he'd accepted Rogan's gift.Longshot Billiards, a bar and grill not far from Pool's Maryland compound, hosted the Oct. 23 shindig, which featured comedians Ryan Long and Danny Polishchuk. The first 200 tickets were doled out free of charge to people who subscribed to his website. They were quickly snatched up, Pool said on YouTube, with at least one attendee claiming to have trekked all the way from Chicago.A paywall-protected video including highlights from the performances was posted to Pool's website last week and reviewed by The Daily Beast. At the door, a security guard ran a metal detector over those waiting to get in, the video showed, and none of the individuals appear to be masked, including the bartenders and waitstaff.The same goes for Pool, a "reactionary social media performer," as the Southern Policy Law Center described him. In a paywall-protected video from June, Pool said to guest Steve Bannon, "I didn't get vaccinated." He hasn't changed his mind since then, either, after receiving "additional advice about my risk factors," from his doctors, Pool told The Daily Beast.Neither has Smith, Pool's producer, she tweeted after her co-workers began getting sick last week. It is unclear how many total employees may be vaccinated, but in his Wednesday video Pool said some definitely have not been jabbed.To kick off the evening, the crowd chanted "Let's go Brandon," a meme that has taken hold on the right. The video posted on Timcast.com has been edited, but some of the jokes told included Polishchuk musing about the struggles of divorced dads and unwarranted Amber alerts, and the popularity — or lack thereof, from his point of view — of the WNBA.Long took the stage next and riffed on the prospect of having his girlfriend's cat euthanized while she was out of town. "How much mascara till this cat looks like a whore," Long jokingly said was how he understood animal testing. "We made Whiskers look fuckable."Afterwards, Pool et al fielded questions. One attendee specifically asked Smith what gave her hope for the future. People who decline to get vaccinated, she replied. "That is incredible," Smith continued, citing a Reddit thread about people who'd claimed to have lost jobs by doing so.In his emailed responses to The Daily Beast, Pool said he agreed with Smith.It took until the weekend for Pool or someone who works for him to tip off the venue about the positive COVID-19 test results, according to the bar-and-grill's events coordinator. When repeatedly pressed by The Daily Beast if he or anyone in his employ had told Longshots about coming down with COVID-19, Pool again pointed to their in-house contract tracing procedure, "which involves reaching out to people and talking to them," he said."THIS CLEARED THE EVENT," Pool reiterated. "You're such an evil person." Ultimately, he never said whether he'd contacted the bar.The experience, while awful, altered Pool's views on COVID-19 only so much. He doesn't plan to check vaccination status or ask for a negative test at any events he might host moving forward, Pool told The Daily Beast.Overall, "It makes me feel like I was right the whole time" about the ineffectiveness of lockdowns and mandated vaccinations, he declared in the Wednesday video. "I look forward to... the media lying about me and my prescriptions and my medications."