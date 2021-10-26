Sanjay Gupta Admits CNN Lied

"It's a lie on a news network," Rogan said, "and it's a lie that they're conscious of. It's not a mistake. They're unfavorably framing it as a veterinary medicine ...



Don't you think a lie like that is dangerous ... when they know they're lying? They know I took medicine [for humans] ... Dude, they lied. They said I was taking horse dewormer. It was prescribed to me by a doctor, along with a bunch of other medications."

"Within two days, 23.7 million people had seen that Pulitzer-worthy bit of Twitter talk. Hundreds of thousands more got the message on Facebook, LinkedIn, and from the Today Show's 3 million-follower Instagram account.



'That was great!' declared FDA Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock in an email to her media team. 'Even I saw it!' For the FDA, the 'not-a-horse' tweet was 'a unique viral moment,' a senior FDA official wrote to Woodcock, 'in a time of incredible misinformation' ...



When CNN retweeted 'not-a-horse,' FDA was gleeful. 'The numbers are racking up and I laughed out loud,' wrote FDA Associate Commissioner Erica Jefferson in one email ... There was one problem, however. The tweet was a direct outgrowth of wrong data — call it misinformation — put out the day before by the Mississippi health department.



The FDA did not vet the data, according to our review of emails obtained under the Freedom of Information Act and questions to FDA officials. Instead, it saw Mississippi, as one email said, as 'an opportunity to remind the public of our own warnings for ivermectin.'"

Much Ado About Nothing

"Without question, people should not take drugs made for animals, given issues of dosing and medical oversight, to name just two. That much is clear," Pfeiffer and Bonvie write.10



"But in hopping on the Mississippi bandwagon, the FDA ... turned ivermectin, which doctors and health ministers in several countries say has saved many from covid-19, into a drug to be feared, human form or not.



This highly effective bait-and-switch began last March with a webpage, to which the FDA tweet linked, that conflates the two ivermectins. On one hand, the FDA tells of receiving 'multiple reports of patients who have required medical attention' after taking the animal product.



On the other, it describes the fate awaiting people who take large amounts of any ivermectin, ending a long list with 'dizziness, ataxia, seizures, coma and even death.'



The medical literature,11 nonetheless, shows ivermectin to be an extremely safe medicine ... Last March, a safety review12 of ivermectin by a renowned French toxicologist could not find a single accidental overdose death in the medical literature in more than 300 safety studies of the drug over decades.



The study was performed for MedinCell, a French pharmaceutical company ... Since 1992, twenty deaths have been linked to inexpensive, off-patent ivermectin, according to a World Health Organization drug tracker called VigiAccess ...



So how big was the surge that FDA described as 'multiple'? Four, an agency spokesperson said just after the page went up. Three people were hospitalized, but it wasn't clear if that was for COVID itself.



When pressed for details, FDA cited privacy issues, and said in an email, 'Some of these cases were lost to follow up.' This is how government gets away with some whoppers, and with the media's help."

Ivermectin Is Safe; Remdesivir, Not so Much

"The other question is why ivermectin is not. The FDA tweet arrived just as ivermectin prescriptions were soaring, up twenty-four-fold in August from before the pandemic.



These were legal prescriptions written by doctors who, presumably, had read the studies, learned from experience, and decided for themselves. Indeed, 20 percent of prescriptions are written off-label,19 namely for other than an approved use.



The effort to vilify ivermectin broadly has helped curb the legal supply of a safe drug. That's what drove people to livestock medicine in the first place."



State AG Calls Out Medical Establishment for Misinformation

"Allowing physicians to consider these early treatments will free them to evaluate additional tools that could save lives, keep patients out of the hospital, and provide relief for our already strained healthcare system," Peterson wrote.23,24

"Yet this definitive claim directly contradicts the NIH's recognition that 'several randomized trials ... published in peer-reviewed journals' have reported data indicating that ivermectin is effective as a COVID-19 treatment."



AG Blames FDA for Seeding Confusion

"The FDA has similarly charted a course of confusion. In March 2021, the FDA posted a webpage entitled 'Why You Should Not Use Ivermectin to Treat or Prevent COVID-19.'



Although the FDA's concern was stories of some people using the animal form of ivermectin or excessive doses of the human form, the title broadly condemned any use of ivermectin in connection with COVID-19.



Yet there was no basis for its sweeping condemnation. Indeed, the FDA itself acknowledged on that very webpage (and continued to do so until the page changed on September 3, 2021) that the agency had not even 'reviewed data to support use of ivermectin in COVID-19 patients to treat or prevent COVID-19.'



But without reviewing the available data, which had long since been available and accumulating, it is unclear what basis the FDA had for denouncing ivermectin as a treatment or prophylaxis for COVID-19."

"It is telling that the FDA deleted the line about ivermectin not being 'anti-viral' when it amended the first webpage on September 3, 2021," Peterson writes.

AG Puts Professional Associations Under the Microscope

"But Merck, of all sources, knows that ivermectin is exceedingly safe, so the absence of safety data in recent studies should not be concerning to the company," Peterson writes, adding: "Why would ivermectin's original patent holder go out of its way to question this medicine by creating the impression that it might not be safe? There are at least two plausible reasons.



First, ivermectin is no longer under patent, so Merck does not profit from it anymore. That likely explains why Merck declined to 'conduct clinical trials' on ivermectin and COVID-19 when given the chance.



Second, Merck has a significant financial interest in the medical profession rejecting ivermectin as an early treatment for COVID-19. [T]he U.S. government has agreed to pay [Merck] about $1.2 billion for 1.7 million courses of its experimental COVID-19 treatment [molnupiravir], if it is proven to work in an ongoing large trial and authorized by U.S. regulators.



Thus, if low-cost ivermectin works better than, or even the same as molnupiravir, that could cost Merck billions of dollars."

"While we can all be happy that Merck has developed a new therapeutic that can keep us safe from the ravages of Covid-19, we should realize that the FDA's rules give companies an incentive to focus on newer drugs while ignoring older ones," David Henderson, a senior fellow with AIERS, writes.27



"Ivermectin may or may not be a miracle drug for Covid-19. The FDA doesn't want us to learn the truth. The FDA spreads lies and alarms Americans while preventing drug companies from providing us with scientific explorations of existing, promising, generic drugs."

Early Treatment Is Crucial

The Zelenko protocol 28

The MATH+ protocols 29

Nebulized hydrogen peroxide, as detailed in Dr. David Brownstein's case paper30 and Dr. Thomas Levy's free e-book, Rapid Virus Recovery

