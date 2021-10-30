Society's Child
Huge crowd protests in Melbourne against vaccine mandates & sweeping pandemic powers bill: 'Stop unlimited power grab!'
RT
Sat, 30 Oct 2021 21:03 UTC
Photos and videos circulating on social media show a vast crowd outside Parliament House in Melbourne, the state capital, on Saturday, where activists were seen holding signs and placards - one reading "Sack Dan," referring to state Premier Daniel Andrews.
Similar chants calling for Andrews' resignation were also heard erupting from the crowd, while other slogans included: "End the mandates," "Stop medical apartheid," and "We need Bill of Rights!"
Activists also gave speeches at various points, denouncing the vaccine mandate for "essential workers" that took effect in Victoria earlier this month, as well as a proposed bill making its way through parliament meant to replace the Covid-19 emergency powers currently in place.
The controversial bill would amend a number of other laws if enacted, introducing the country's steepest fines for non-compliance with health orders and even possible jail time. Anyone found to have deliberately breached a rule, and placed another person at risk in the process, could face up to two years in prison, while other rule-breakers could be fined up to AU$90,500 (US$68,000). Businesses found to be in violation face fines of AU$452,500, though the state government has vowed to impose the maximum penalties only "rarely."
Introduced to parliament on Tuesday, the bill would also empower Victoria health officials to declare new states of emergency and reimpose lockdowns and other pandemic restrictions, drawing vocal condemnation from lockdown-weary residents.
While Melbourne was placed under lockdown on six separate occasions beginning in March 2020, spending nearly nine months under stay-at-home orders cumulatively, the city's restrictions were again eased on Friday, with travel bans and outdoor mask mandates lifted, among other things. Victoria as a whole, however, remains under some Covid-19 measures, including 75% capacity rules at indoor entertainment venues and limits on outdoor gatherings to just 30 people.
Saturday's demonstration in Melbourne appeared to breach the latter rule given its large turnout, however in contrast to previous protests in the city, police did not appear to have a forceful presence and it is unclear if any arrests were made.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Huge crowd protests in Melbourne against vaccine mandates & sweeping pandemic powers bill: 'Stop unlimited power grab!'
- Irate NYC firefighters suspended after threatening state senator's staff over vaccine mandate
- NASA's Juno probe offers first 3D view of Jupiter's atmosphere, inner workings of Great Red Spot
- Social media piles on the humiliation as Lincoln Project roasted for orchestrating viral hoax to smear Youngkin: 'Deranged hacks'
- The freak-out over Tucker's January 6 documentary begins
- Hillary, beware: Foundation whistleblowers reportedly interviewed by Special Counsel Durham
- Several states sue Biden administration to halt federal vaccine mandate
- Florida looks to swipe In-N-Out Burger right out from under California
- Pierre Teilhard de Chardin's Transhumanism and the Cult of the Fourth Industrial Revolution
- Legal experts: Kyle Rittenhouse has strong self-defense claim in August 2020 Kenosha riot shooting
- Relationship between the Olmec and Mayan cultures revealed by similarities of ceremonial centres
- Severe hailstorm hits the state of Santa Caterina, Brazil
- Leprosy identified in wild chimpanzees for the first time
- Mark Zuckerberg announces that Facebook has changed its name to 'Meta'
- UK weather: Two bridges washed away in floods after evacuations in Scotland
- Previous periods of abrupt climate change cannot be explained by current scientific models
- The narcissism of trans activists 'protesting' at David Chappelle sums up how taking choreographed offense has become a plague
- California school board member caught on hot mic saying 'f--- you' at parent voicing mask mandate concerns
- Lava flows from summit in Hawaii volcano eruption
- How foodborne diseases protect the gut's nervous system
- Social media piles on the humiliation as Lincoln Project roasted for orchestrating viral hoax to smear Youngkin: 'Deranged hacks'
- The freak-out over Tucker's January 6 documentary begins
- Hillary, beware: Foundation whistleblowers reportedly interviewed by Special Counsel Durham
- Several states sue Biden administration to halt federal vaccine mandate
- Leading intelligence agencies produced detailed reports on Afghanistan, none predicted Kabul's brisk collapse
- Biden admin says it will not halt firing employees seeking vax exemptions before a DC court ruling
- Open letter to Catholics; cc to everyone else
- The establishment is hiding mass resistance to vaccine mandates with the "Striketober" farce
- Cruelty: Queensland citizens will have unpaid Covid fines taken from bank accounts and seized homes
- 'Resign in disgrace!': Republicans eviscerate AG Garland as they accuse him of sending FBI after parents protesting school boards
- After Sudan army shoots protesters dead, Communists declare: 'Revolution until victory'
- Live broadcast of Biden's meeting with Pope in Vatican mysteriously cut short
- Thousands avoiding shots as US Air Force is first to face troops' rejection of vaccine mandate
- NATO sliding towards war against Russia in Ukraine
- Fauci the liar: No 'smoking gun' to hold 'power addicted' Fauci liable for US-funded gain-of-function Wuhan research
- LITTLE BOY & FAT MAN - The two info-war bombs dropped on Russia
- Best of the Web: It All Makes Sense Once You Realize They Want to Kill Us
- COP26 & The Great Reset: The not so glorious prospect of owning nothing and passing a cold, 'dark winter'
- CDC Director: 'We may need to update our definition of fully vaccinated' as booster eligibility increases
- Brazil senators support criminal charges for Jair Bolsonaro over Covid crisis
- Huge crowd protests in Melbourne against vaccine mandates & sweeping pandemic powers bill: 'Stop unlimited power grab!'
- Irate NYC firefighters suspended after threatening state senator's staff over vaccine mandate
- Florida looks to swipe In-N-Out Burger right out from under California
- Legal experts: Kyle Rittenhouse has strong self-defense claim in August 2020 Kenosha riot shooting
- Mark Zuckerberg announces that Facebook has changed its name to 'Meta'
- The narcissism of trans activists 'protesting' at David Chappelle sums up how taking choreographed offense has become a plague
- California school board member caught on hot mic saying 'f--- you' at parent voicing mask mandate concerns
- 'Nazis' allegedly supporting Republican candidate with Tiki-torches revealed to be a false-flag stunt by Lincoln Project
- COVID-19: 'Solemn day' for BC as thousands of health-care workers defy vaccination deadline
- New Jersey professor on White people: 'I want to say ... we got to take these motherf---kers out'
- Queensland, Australia: Homes seized, bank accounts raided and licences cancelled as government chases $5.2million in unpaid fines for breaking Covid rules
- 'Oh Hell No': Ice Cube ditches movie & $9 million after refusing to get Covid-19 vaccine
- Another Metropolitan Police officer is in prison facing a rape charge
- Andrew Cuomo charged over alleged groping of former aide
- Loudoun County sheriff's office rejected school superintendent's insane plan to weaponize police against parents
- Ohio school board head, who penned controversial race and equity resolution, resigns before being ousted by state senators
- Wisconsin sheriff claims to have proof of election fraud
- Guantánamo prisoner details torture for first time: 'I thought I was going to die'
- Assange fiancée says he's lost weight in British prison, looks unhealthy
- 'Very difficult years': Renowned philosophy professor Kathleen Stock quits Sussex University after harassment by trans activists
- Pierre Teilhard de Chardin's Transhumanism and the Cult of the Fourth Industrial Revolution
- Relationship between the Olmec and Mayan cultures revealed by similarities of ceremonial centres
- Why Israeli fascists are more honest than liberal Zionists
- New study suggest Homo Bodoensis may be the ancestor of modern humans
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Plato All the Way Down: Solving Biblical Mysteries with Russell Gmirkin
- Best of the Web: 536 AD, the year the sky went dark
- The surprising origins of the Tarim Basin mummies
- The discovery of an ancient nobleman tomb could rewrite Egyptian history
- Stealing a nation: The secret SAS mission to capture the Middle East's oil artery
- Sumatran fishermen may have finally found Lost Island of Gold
- Secrets of the exceptional diatretic vase revealed, recently discovered at 4th century Paleo-Christian necropolis in Autun, France
- Horses domesticated 4,200 years ago in the steppes of Black Sea region, DNA analysis reveals
- 60,000 years ago humans lived in the rainforests of Laos
- Oldest evidence of humans on Tibetan plateau may also be handprint art
- Vikings present in North America in 1021 C.E., new dating in Newfoundland suggests
- The Hopewell Airburst Event
- Hundreds of ornate, rock-cut tombs discovered in 1,800 year old ruins of Turkish city
- In COINTELPRO, FBI used anarchism to 'disrupt' leftist groups, attack Vietnam & USSR
- Oldest drawing of ghost found on 3,500-year-old Babylonian tablet in British Museum vault
- Not 'out of Japan' - Native American origins debunked by genetics and skeletal biology
- NASA's Juno probe offers first 3D view of Jupiter's atmosphere, inner workings of Great Red Spot
- Leprosy identified in wild chimpanzees for the first time
- Previous periods of abrupt climate change cannot be explained by current scientific models
- Brain implant gives blind woman basic artificial vision in scientific first
- 'Lost extinction event' uncovered for the first time, claimed more than 60% of Africa's primates
- Study finds California condors can have 'virgin births'
- Scientists create 'superionic ice' in a lab
- Lab study: Coronavirus A.30 variant 'efficiently evades' antibodies induced by Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines
- Are we on the verge of chatting with whales?
- Early Earth was bombarded 10x more than previously estimated
- Twelfth century literature and space-age data help map 3,000 years of auroras
- Deepest earthquake ever detected struck 467 miles beneath Japan in 2015
- Surprisingly simple process enables the synthesis of ammonia under mild conditions
- Three stunners throw down another challenge to traditional Darwinism
- Scientists find strange black 'superionic ice' that could exist inside other planets
- Earth's spin has slowed, but we still may need a negative leap second
- Mammoths survived in Siberia until just 3,900 years ago, climate change likely responsible for extinction, new study reveals
- Chinese scientists build anti-satellite weapon that can cause explosion inside exhaust
- Physicists announce results that boost evidence for new fundamental physics
- Mosquitos from East Asia spreading throughout Europe could be vector for viruses - study
- Severe hailstorm hits the state of Santa Caterina, Brazil
- UK weather: Two bridges washed away in floods after evacuations in Scotland
- Lava flows from summit in Hawaii volcano eruption
- Enormous underwater volcanic eruption creates waves of pumice off Japan
- Lightning bolt kills 3 people in Malawi
- At least 4 dead in avalanche on Chimborazo volcano in Ecuador
- Damaging floods and landslides in at least 3 departments of Colombia
- UK weather: Flooded roads and swollen rivers in Cumbria as some areas get up to 13 inches of rain
- One hurt, dozens of homes damaged as storms roll across Texas, Louisiana
- Severe rainstorm hits Asir, Saudi Arabia
- Record rain brings cockroach infestation to surface in Sacramento, California
- Captured on video a Tornado moving across I-10 near Orange, Texas - tossing an ATV into the air
- Flooding and hail as intense storms submerge parts of South Australia
- Large hailstones pound Coolah, Australia
- Storm shatters rainfall records in Southern California with up to 10 inches of rain falling
- New York and Connecticut hit with record-breaking rainfall as over 3 inches of water falls in a day
- 113-year-old rainfall record shattered in Des Moines, Iowa
- With 1,502.8 mm rainfall, Delhi in India witnesses second wettest year in 88 years
- Perth in Western Australia October rainfall record broken after storm moves over west coast, bringing hail
- Waterspout spotted off Fujairah, United Arab Emirates
- Meteor fireball recorded by 8 cameras across southern Brazil
- Meteor fireball seen over Georgia and several other states
- Meteor fireball seen over central USA
- Meteor fireball seen over northeast US and Canada
- Meteor fireball over Seattle on October 19
- Meteor fireball seen over Hungary
- Meteor fireball over central Spain (October 21)
- 'I've never been so scared in my life': Golden, B.C. woman nearly hit by meteorite
- Meteor fireball seen over Texas and other states
- Meteor fireball over Spain on October 19
- Meteor fireball over California on October 19
- Meteor fireball over California and 3 other states
- Dramatic moment meteor fireball streaks across the sky above Leicester, UK
- Meteor fireball seen over California
- Meteor fireball over Spain on October 13
- Meteor fireball seen over Georgia and 6 other states
- British Columbia woman awakes to a hole in her roof and a space rock on her pillow
- Meteor fireball crosses the sky over Alsace, France
- Meteor fireball over central Spain (Oct. 4)
- Meteor fireball over Granada, Spain (3 October)
- How foodborne diseases protect the gut's nervous system
- Study shows homes near wind turbines need airtight shut windows
- 92 research studies affirm that naturally acquired immunity is equal to or superior to existing vaccines
- Memo to Joe Rogan: Check out the horse-urine women
- Vaccine safety update from The Daily Sceptic
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Documented Negative Effects of Covid Vaccines
- Ivermectin vs. Merck's new antiviral, Molnupiravir
- Argentinian doctor shares his ivermectin experience
- Epigenetics: Immunization is passed on to offspring, mouse study shows
- CDC Director: Fully vaccinated definition to be updated
- New Zealand's COVID-19 cases hit record despite vaccination push
- Comparison of official govt reports suggest fully vaccinated developing acquired immunodeficiency syndrome much faster than anticipated
- Putting the pandemic's death toll into perspective
- Comparing all-cause mortality rate by age group: Vaccinated vs unvaccinated
- Daily Sceptic: Vaccine safety update
- FDA, CDC ignore damning report that over 90% of a hospital's admissions were vaxxed for Covid-19, no one was reporting this to VAERS
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - People Power! Pushback Against Vaccine Mandates
- Did Japan's Covid vaccine delay contribute to herd immunity and does it explain the sudden drop in cases?
- mRNA Inventor on COVID Response: "Is This Really About the Vaccine or Is It About Something Else?"
- Lysine therapy interrupts replication of virus
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Gurdjieff, Fourth Way, and Solioonensius in the New Normal - with Alan Francis
- Our brains have a 'fingerprint' too
- Adults who stutter stop if they think no one is listening - study
- Highly processed foods harm memory in the aging brain
- Hair analysis shows meditation training reduces long-term stress
- Logic of the body's 'second brain'
- How therapy, not pills effectively treats back pain
- Longtime skeptic now accepts parapsychology as a science (with caveats)
- Conscientious objections to the COVID vaccine should be honored
- Study: Left-wing authoritarians share key psychological traits with far right
- Gut bacteria influence brain development
- Why words become harder to remember as we get older
- New reward circuitry discovered
- Hearing mother's voice can lessen pain in premature babies, study suggests
- Are incels a violent terrorist subculture, or collection of disenfranchised, misguided souls who need compassion and treatment?
- SOTT Focus: Mass Psychosis: How to Create a Pandemic of Mental Illness
- Gaslighting: The psychology of shaping another's reality
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Postmodern Bible: An Interpretation for Everyone!
- Best of the Web: Why Do Some People Support Tyranny While Others Defy It?
- Our brains perceive our environment differently when we're lying down
- ALIEN MYSTERY UFOs crippled ten of my nuclear missiles at ANOTHER top-secret US air base, claims ex-NASA moon landing engineer
- UFO watchers stumped by jaw-dropping clear footage of mystery black shape in the sky
- 8 firsthand accounts of recent UFO sightings in Horry County, South Carolina
- Sheriff investigates reported ghost-like sighting in California mountain range
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Strange lights spotted in night sky over India's Gujarat region
- 'Strange' lights captured in sky above Guelph, Ontario
- Former intel official admits 'aliens' interested in nuclear facilities, claims UFOs 'interfered' with US atomic capabilities
- Unclassified UFO findings to reveal US intel community can't explain aerial objects: report
- James Corbell: Newly released radar footage shows UFOs swarming Navy ship
- Two-year-old triplets seen talking to 'ghost' in their bedroom
- Mysterious giant stone road resurfaces from beneath the Pacific Ocean
- Pope says Covid vaccine will now be required to enter heaven
- Clocks to go back two years this weekend
- Liberal parent tries to figure out how to cheer for son Brandon
- Facebook is planning to change its name
- Strange: Google search for 'problems with Biden administration' returns zero results
- Biden promises to stop being a bad president if everyone gets vaccinated
- IRS agents bust 7yo for getting more than $600 worth of birthday presents
- Make them practice what they preach!
- Southwest Airlines offers free flights to all passengers who are vaccinated and can fly a plane
- Infrastructure bill includes Capitol building expansion to hold Pfizer lobbyists
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Brain Thoughts: Norm MacDonald, Death, Humor, and Bond Villain Klaus Schwab
- Major disaster for humanity - Facebook comes back online
- FBI comes clean: Admits it's 'really hard' to solve crimes they didn't make up themselves
- Vaccinated man just wishes there was something that could protect him from COVID
- Babylon Bee scoop! General Milley releasing revised version of 'The Art Of War'
- Kamala Harris Instructed To Stop Answering All Her Phone Calls With 'Did He Die?'
- Animal rescue: CCTV shows goat and rooster save chicken from hawk attack, deer mauls hawk after it tries to capture a rabbit
- Biden unveils 'your body, my choice' vaccination program
- Democrats refuse to drink water as it's also prescribed to horses
- Joe Rogan Bounces Back From COVID To Win Kentucky Derby
Quote of the Day
Respect for the truth comes close to being the basis for all morality.
- Frank Herbert
Recent Comments
The problem, of course, is that Florida (or any other "free" state) is only a single stolen election away from becoming just as repressive as...
I'm sure there's a cocktail of MRNA we could jack right into those cells to fix 'em right up....
Yet another example of "harassment" and "intimidation" being conflated with threats of violence or violence. It's happening a lot now.
Distract, distract, distract. Commies running wild!
Good, let them squirm, they need to.
Comment: Are the protests too little, too late? Australia, along with New Zealand appears to be a laboratory, testing how far a population will allow itself to be pushed.