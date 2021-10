© Reuters / Dado Ruvic; Reuters / Carlo Allegri; Reuters / Loren Elliott



Many of the world's largest apps and websites, including for banks and airlines, faced a cascade of outages all in the space of a few hours, prompting panic among netizens as some demanded to know who broke the internet.While the glitches affected a number of popular social media platforms - among them Twitter Coinbase , all according to outage tracker DownDetector.The tracking website noted that the problems at Facebook marked the "largest outage we've ever seen on DownDetector," with more than "10.6 million problem reports from all over the globe." However, the platform and Facebook-owned Instagram appear to have come back to life since, having been down for around six hours.All three have seen a major surge in use amid the Covid-19 pandemic, which has driven many firms to transition to more remote-work. Monday's glitches were sure to cause, even prompting some to demand to know "who broke the internet."Other users offered some novel theories as to what might have caused the outages, ranging from a widespread cyber-attack, a clandestine CIA operation, to the usual scapegoat - "the Russians."on Monday, though a Facebook employee who declined to be named told NBC the company faced a DNS [Domain Name System] problem, referring to a 'phone book'-like system used to look up individual websites. The employee added that there is "no reason at this point to suspect anything malicious," but the outage nonetheless affected "pretty much everything" at Facebook before the issue was resolved later on Monday evening. The six-hour outage reportedly cost the platform a cool $6 billion