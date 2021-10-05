Society's Child
'Who broke the internet?!' Major outages hit Bank of America, Southwest Airlines, Zoom, Snapchat & others following FB crash
Tue, 05 Oct 2021 01:35 UTC
While the glitches affected a number of popular social media platforms - among them Twitter, Reddit, Facebook, Instagram and SnapChat - other more significant institutions also faced major tech issues on Monday, such as Bank of America, Southwest Airlines, the professional networking site LinkedIn and the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, all according to outage tracker DownDetector.
The tracking website noted that the problems at Facebook marked the "largest outage we've ever seen on DownDetector," with more than "10.6 million problem reports from all over the globe." However, the platform and Facebook-owned Instagram appear to have come back to life since, having been down for around six hours.
Chat apps such as Zoom and Telegram, as well as Gmail - among the world's most heavily trafficked email services - were also reportedly caught up in the internet-wide meltdown. All three have seen a major surge in use amid the Covid-19 pandemic, which has driven many firms to transition to more remote-work. Monday's glitches were sure to cause headaches for countless professionals attempting to work from home, even prompting some to demand to know "who broke the internet."
Other users offered some novel theories as to what might have caused the outages, ranging from a widespread cyber-attack, a clandestine CIA operation, to the usual scapegoat - "the Russians."
It remains unclear exactly what caused the widespread outages on Monday, though a Facebook employee who declined to be named told NBC the company faced a DNS [Domain Name System] problem, referring to a 'phone book'-like system used to look up individual websites. The employee added that there is "no reason at this point to suspect anything malicious," but the outage nonetheless affected "pretty much everything" at Facebook before the issue was resolved later on Monday evening. The six-hour outage reportedly cost the platform a cool $6 billion.
Reader Comments
It's rather curious that just over a year ago at the World Economic Forum's Cyber Polygon 2020 event the Great Reset pushers were warning of a 'cyberpandemic'
Someone at FB fucked up, and they along with their peers and manager will be fired. These other examples are amateur hour DDOS attacks. While annoying and very visible, they aren't actually that widespread.
If, on the other hand, just one or two of the major FinTechs were targeted, most banks and businesses in the world would be unable to process transactions.
If Epic Systems were targeted, it would bring hospitals across the nation to their knees.
Imagine if just one of the major point of sales providers went down. You wouldn't be able to buy anything without cash.
So while these all sound scary, and I'm sure some BofA clients were inconvenienced while Southwest passengers probably didn't notice a change in quality of service, Twitter, Reddit, Facebook, Instagram and SnapChat are meaningless to the functioning of society.
It would be like a breakup, except your girlfriend is reality. Remember back when you'd have a breakup and couldn't focus on anything else for the next little while? Yeah, like that. Most humans could stand to spend a while with that discomfort, unable to ignore it because EVERYONE else would be in the same boat.
Then we'd have the new bullshit to deal with, the world governments acting like they actually represent us. I don't think aliens or NHI would deal with them. Our leaders are too dishonest. On the other hand, if the NHI were STS, we might just be fucked.
