The Upper West regional coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) Ahmed Mustapha has warned of a possible food shortage if the Ministry of Food and Agriculture fails to institute interventions immediately to deal with the effect of floods in the Upper East region.He indicated that the region has been a the largest producer of maize but with the effect the floods, there is going to be challenge in the production of the commodities.Half of this figure is on the Wa East district and the food basket of the Upper West region."The Sisala enclave, from the Wa East, Sisala East and Sisala West, they do a lot of farming and they were the highest producer of maize as at last year.