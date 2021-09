© Flickr/ Cyril Attias

the collapse of Building 7

nearby

a classic Mossad-orchestrated operation. But Mossad did not do it alone. They needed local help within America (and perhaps elsewhere)

Philip Giraldi Ph.D., Executive Director of the Council for the National Interest.

The evidence of Israeli involvement is substantial, based on the level of the Jewish state's espionage operations in the U.S., Phil Giraldi writes.The twentieth anniversary of 9/11 last Saturday has raised many of the usual issues about what actually happened on that day. Were hijacked airliners actually crashed into the twin towers of the World Trade Center and the Pentagon orThese are fundamental questions and the so-called "Truthers" who raise them have been inspired by their reading ofI have long believed that unless one actually sees or experiences something first hand the description of any event is no better than hearsay. The closest I came to "seeing" 9/11 was the panicked evacuation of a CIA office building, where I was working at the time. Another related bit of 9/11 narrative also came fromwhat appeared to be a large plane passing over their cars and striking the building. I consider the sources credible butAnd I was not there to see it with my own eyes, so I am reluctant to claim that my friends actually saw something that in retrospect might have been misconstrued.Critics of the physical and engineering aspects of the accepted narrative certainly have a great deal of expert evidence that supports their case.near the top of the structure, but I am no expert in the science of the matter and have avoided expressing a view regarding it.Apart from what happened, I have always been more intrigued by "Who done it?" I found. Indeed, President Joe Biden has taken steps that have resulted in the declassification and release of 16 pages of the notorious 28-page redaction of documents relating to any possible Saudi role. The document consists of interviews with Saudi student Omar al-Bayoumi, who reportedly helped support several hijackers.The Saudis are being sued by 9/11 survivors, but it is unlikely that anything really sensitive will ever be exposed, as explained by investigative journalist Jim Bovard. Indeed,Friends who were in CIA's Counterterrorism Center at the time of 9/11 tend to believe that the Saudis were indeed supporting their fellow citizens while in the U.S. but were likely not knowledgeable regarding any terrorist plot. They observed, however, that there was considerable evidence that Israel knew in advance about what was impending and may have even been instrumental in making sure that it succeeded.The evidence of Israeli involvement is substantial,. But, of course, in reporting on the 9/11 tragedy no one in the mainstream media did pick up on the connection, inhibited no doubt by the understanding that. That is true in spite of the fact that the Israeli angle to 9/11 is without a doubt a good story, consigned to the alternative media, where it can be marginalized by critics as a conspiracy theory or the product of anti-Semitism.The operation included the creation of a number of cover companies in New Jersey, Florida and also on the west coast that served as spying mechanisms for Mossad officers. The effort was supported by the Mossad Station in Washington DC and included a large number of volunteers, the so-called "art students" who traveled around the U.S. selling various products at malls and outdoor markets. The FBI was aware of the numerous Israeli students who were routinely overstaying their visas but they were regarded as a minor nuisance and were normally left to the tender mercies of the inspectors at the Bureau of Customs and Immigration.The Israelis were also running more sophisticated intelligence operations inside the United States, many of which were focused on Washington's military capabilities and intentions. Some specialized intelligence units concentrated on obtaining military and dual use technology.All of that came into focus on September 11, 2001, whenr. She watched as the buildings burned and crumbled but also noted something strange. Three young men were kneeling on the roof of a white transit van parked by the water's edge, making a movie in which they featured themselves high fiving and laughing in front of the catastrophic scene unfolding behind them. The woman wrote down the license plate number of the van and called the police, who responded quickly and soon both the local force and the FBI began looking for the vehicle, which wasThe license plate number revealed that the van belonged to a New Jersey registered company called Urban Moving Systems. The van was identified and pulled over.One of them had $4,700 in cash hidden in his sock and another had two foreign passports. Bomb sniffing dogs reacted to the smell of explosives in the van.According to the initial police report, the driver identified as Sivan Kurzberg, stated "We are Israeli. We are not your problem. Your problems are our problems. The Palestinians are the problem." The five men were detained at the Bergen County jail in New Jersey before being transferred the FBI's Foreign Counterintelligence Section, which handles allegations of spying.After the arrest, the FBI obtained a warrant to search Urban Moving System's Weehawken, NJ, offices. Papers and computers were seized. The company owner Dominick Suter, also an Israeli, answered FBI questions but when a follow-up interview was set up a few days later it was learned that he had fled the country for Israel, putting both his business and home up for sale. It was later learned that Suter has been associated with at least fourteen businesses in the United States, mostly in New Jersey and New York but also in Florida.The five Israelis were held in Brooklyn, initially on charges relating to visa fraud.Several were held in solitary confinement so they could not communicate with each other and two of them were givenwhen claiming that they were nothing more than students working summer jobs. The two men that the FBI focused on most intensively were believed to be Mossad staff officers and the other three were volunteers helping with surveillance. Interestingly, photo evidence demonstrated that they had been seen "casing" the area where they were seen celebrating on the day before, indicating that they had prior knowledge of the attack.The Israelis were not exactly cooperative, but the FBI concluded from documents obtained at their office in Weehawken that they had been targeting Arabs in New York and New Jersey. The FBI concluded that there was a distinct possibility that the Israelis had actually monitored the activities of at least two of the alleged 9/11 hijackers while the cover companies and intelligence personnel often intersected with locations frequented by the Saudis.The dots were apparently never connected by investigators.Media coverage of the case also died, though the five were referred to in the press as the "dancing Israelis" and by some, more disparagingly, as the "dancing Shlomos."Inevitably,, because we've experienced terror over so many decades, but the United States has now experienced a massive hemorrhaging of terror." And, of course, it was conveniently attributable to Israel's enemies.The possible role of Israel in 9/11 was first explored in book form in 2003 by Antiwar.com editorial director Justin Raimondo in his The Terror Enigma , a short book focusing on Israeli spying and inconsistencies in the narrative that bore the provocative subtitle "9/11 and the Israeli Connection."Currently, the twentieth anniversary of 9/11 has inspired some others to take another look at the possible Israeli role. Ron Unz has recently completed an exhaustive examination of the evidence. He observes that 9/11 and its aftermath have shaped "the last two decades, greatly changing the daily lives and liberties of most ordinary Americans." He asksRon Unz answers his question, concluding that. It also includes new information gleaned from Israeli journalist Ronen Bergman's recent book Rise and Kill First: the Secret History of Israel's Targeted Assassinations To a certain extent, Unz relies on a detailed investigative article written by French journalist Laurent Guyenot in 2018 as well as on an argument made by an ex-Marine and former instructor at the U.S. Army War College Alan Sabrosky in an article where he records how "Many years ago I read a fascinating discussion of. I am also absolutely certain as a strategic analyst that 9/11 itself, from which all else flows, wasand they had it, principally from some alumni of PNAC (the misnamed Project for a New American Century) and their affiliates within and outside of the U.S. Government (USG), who in the 9/11 attacks got the 'catalytic event' they needed and craved to take the U.S. to war on Israel's behalf..."Economist and author Paul Craig Roberts has also been motivated by the anniversary to review the evidence and concludes "Circumstantial evidence suggests that 9/11 was a scheme of George W. Bush regime neoconservative officials allied with vice president Dick Cheney and Israel to create, but, if true, it is not one that the U.S. and Israeli governments would ever acknowledge. Consequently, we are stuck with an official explanation long championed by the presstitutes that no one believes."Yes, an implausible explanation that no one really believes for the greatest national security disaster in America's twenty-first century. And Israel gets yet another pass.