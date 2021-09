© Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP



© AFP via ImagineChina/ Wang Zhou



he funded liberal protests in the US

© AFP / Ed Jones



© AFP / Fabrice Coffrini



China's mouthpiece Global Times has labeled Hungarian-born American billionaire George Soros a "global economic terrorist" in a tit for tat exchange playing out in dueling op-eds that underscore the rising temperature in US-China relations.The article, published on September 4 and without citing any evidence, accused the hedge fund manager and philanthropist ofSoon thereafter,and would likely lose money for the asset manager's clients. Soros wrote the BlackRock investment "imperils the national security interests of the US."That followed an August 30 op-edHe saidwhose corporate governance does not meet the required standard — power and accountability is now exercised by one man (Xi) who is not accountable to any international authority."The billionaire urged the US Congress to pass legislation limiting asset managers' investments to "companies where actual governance structures are both transparent and aligned with stakeholders." Previous reports said that Soros' hedge fund had disposed all of its exposure to Chinese assets earlier this year.Soros, 91, who reportedly has a net worth of $86 billion and bankrolls the philanthropic Open Society Foundations that provides financial support to non-governmental organizations worldwide, has a long-time love-hate relationship with China.Soros was given the nickname "financial crocodile" by local media at the time.In September 2001, Soros was invited to visit China and met then Chinese Premier Zhu Rongji in Beijing. ButHe was interviewed by several Chinese media in 2009 and 2010, sharing his experiences as a global investor.In January 2016, Soros told a dinner audience on the margins of the World Economic Forum in Davos that "a hard landing is practically unavoidable" for the Chinese economy.A few days later, the People's Daily, China's Communist Party mouthpiece, warned that "Soros's war on the renminbi and the Hong Kong dollar cannot possibly succeed - about this there can be no doubt." But the Global Times' "economic terrorist" label seems to be drawing on unproven allegations against the billionaire.for presiding over a high-tech surveillance regime. He said, "China is not the only authoritarian regime in the world but it is the wealthiest, strongest and technologically most advanced."He said China's ZTE and Huawei telecom giants should not be allowed to dominate the world's 5G infrastructure rollout.The Global Times' commentary, titled "This global economic terrorist is staring at China!",It added thatWithout providing any evidence, the Global Times commentary claimedThe article has been widely republished by mainland websites and cited by Hong Kong and Taiwanese media over the past few days.But while the Global Times gave voice to long-time conspiracy theories swirling around Soros, including, it was more likely his criticism of BlackRock's massive new investment in China andthat hit a nerve.and provides the company an opportunity to help address the challenge of retirement for millions of people in China., BlackRock has taken meaningful actions to expand our onshore presence and respond to the needs of our clients," Fink said.Last August, China approved a wealth management joint venture between BlackRock, Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings (Pte) Ltd and China Construction Bank Corp. In May this year, the joint venture, which is 50.1% owned by Blackrock, 40% by CCB and 9.9% by Temasek, was granted a license by Chinese regulators.