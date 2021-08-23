Specifically, as you'll recall from Who Is Bill Gates?, it was the Imperial College COVID-19 Research Team that issued a report on March 16th, 2020, predicting the deaths of up to 500,000 Britons and 2.2 million Americans unless strict government measures were put in place, and it was this (completely erroneous) report — along with a similarly alarmist model from the Gates-funded Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation — that was used to justify the first round of lockdowns in the US and the UK. And, as you'll recall from my report with Whitney Webb on the Oxford-AstraZeneca Eugenics Links, it was the Oxford Vaccine Group's partnership with AstraZeneca that gave rise to one of the injections currently making its way into the veins of hundreds of millions around the globe in the name of "fighting COVID."
So it should be no surprise that Imperial College and Oxford University researchers also played a key role in a pre-scamdemic report that was recently dug up by The Daily Expose and that lays out the gameplan for the implementation of an even bigger globalist agenda: the shutdown of the global economy.
The report, entitled "Absolute Zero: Delivering the UK's climate change commitment with incremental changes to today's technologies" was produced in 2019 by UK FIRES, "a collaboration between the universities of Cambridge, Oxford, Nottingham, Bath and Imperial College London" that is "aiming to reveal and stimulate industrial growth in the UK compatible with a rapid transition to zero emissions." It slipped largely under the radar
"Absolute Zero" is supposedly a reference to the UK's commitment to reach "zero emissions" — or a state in which there is no net emission of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere — by the year 2050. But "absolute zero" also serves as a reference to the bone-chilling vision for the future of humanity that the globalists and their academic minions are busily constructing for humanity under cover of the scamdemic.
Strap in, folks. This is going to be a wild ride.
OK, first things first. Read the report. Or, at least give it a good once over. When you do, you'll see that the ostensible purpose of the report, according to its Executive Summary, is to answer the question: "if we really want to reach zero emissions [in the UK] in thirty years time, what does that involve?"
Their answers should not be surprising to anyone who has been watching the unfolding of the anti-human, anti-life agenda from the release of The Club of Rome's Limits to Growth report in 1972 to the birth of Agenda 21 at the Maurice Strong-led 1992 UN Earth Summit to the roll out of The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in recent years.
Namely, the authors of "Absolute Zero" inform us that:
- All airports in the UK except Heathrow, Glasgow and Belfast will close in the next decade and all air traffic will cease by the year 2050.
- All existing forms of blast-furnace production and all existing forms of cement production will be halted by the year 2050, meaning that "the construction industry has to radically change its production process or close" and that buildings will become smaller and much more expensive.
- All naval shipping will cease by the year 2050 (with the possibility of some shipping resuming some time "beyond 2050" when freight ships have been equipped with onboard nuclear power).
- All consumption of beef and lamb will cease by the year 2050 along with all consumption of overseas foods that are not imported by rail (see air traffic and shipping above).
- And, of course, all non-renewable energy production will cease by 2050.
Naturally, the entire screed is lovingly illustrated with the type of utterly impenetrable spaghetti graphs that can only be produced by the type of deranged mind that would write a report like this in the first place.
Observing all of this, some question might occur: Why 2050? And how are these report writers so confident that they know what will occur by this mysterious date?
The authors provide the answer to this in the "Why this report matters" section of the document where they write: "In her last significant act as Prime Minister, Theresa May changed the UK's Climate Change Act to commit us to eliminating all greenhouse gas emissions in the UK by 2050." They later state that the activities they say will cease by 2050 are those "which will be illegal in 2050 due to the Climate Change Act."
They are referring to ex-Prime Minister Theresa May's 2019 amendment to the 2008 Climate Change Act, which, according to the UK government's own press release, "puts the UK on the path to become the first major economy to set net zero emissions target in law."
The amendment itself — formally the "Climate Change Act 2008 (2050 Target Amendment) Order 2019" — consists of a single clause, changing the original act's stipulation that "the net UK carbon account for the year 2050 is at least 80% lower than the 1990 baseline" to read "100% lower." In effect, as the authors of the Absolute Zero report state, this represents a legally binding pledge that the UK will be "net zero" for its "carbon account" by the year 2050. From this kernel of truthiness, the ravenous haters of humanity over at UK FIRES have constructed their "Absolute Zero" edifice, declaring that anything that emits greenhouse gases will be illegal in the year 2050.
Of course, this is nonsense. As the Absolute Zero report itself quietly concedes in an innocuous paragraph headlined "What we mean by Absolute Zero," the report's authors' interpretation of the law will almost certainly differ from that of whatever government is in charge in the year 2050 (assuming the act itself has not been amended or scrapped by that point). "The UK's Climate Change Act contains two 'escape' words," they admit, those escape words being "net" emissions and emissions that occur in UK "territory." As they rightly surmise, these words will doubtless be interpreted by any conceivable future government to mean that any amount of dastardly "emissions" are in fact allowable under the act, provided that those emissions are "offset" by carbon trading or some other such sleight-of-hand nonsense; and that any emissions that do not occur directly on UK territory (like the emissions involved in shipping goods to UK territory) will not count toward the "carbon account."
For this reason, the Absolute Zero team has decided to construct their entire report on an interpretation of a law that would not be used by any rational government: that by 2050 the UK will literally not be emitting any greenhouse gases at all. But as we all know, the UK government — if it acts in the way that governments generally act — will simply kick the can down the road when 2050 arrives by amending the legislation or using accounting tricks to declare themselves to have reached the "net zero" target, regardless of how much the country might be emitting in reality.
But here's the worrying part: We are — as even the dumbest, blindest and most willfully ignorant can see after the past 18 months of lockdown insanity — not dealing with rational governments. In fact, if the political status quo is not changed in the near future, then the real criticism to be leveled at the Absolute Zero report is that it assumes the globalists will wait until 2050 to shut down productive human activity. In reality, the UK government has already moved to enshrine into law a 78% reduction in emissions (from 1990 levels) by 2035 and there is no indication that they are going to use accounting tricks to allow people an escape from this future of artificially-imposed poverty. This is the land of the proposed carbon ration account we're talking about, after all.
Now, to be fair, there is a type of rationality at play on the part of those who are seeking to shut down the world economy, stop all meaningful productive activity, and deliberately set about returning humanity to the stone age . . . it is just not the type of "rationality" that any normal person would assume. Many still believe that national governments are run by corrupt but not malignant politicians, if not for the benefit of the nation then for the benefit of the nation's business and industrial interests. But this is not true. As recent events have shown, national governments are increasingly working toward an international agenda that is set by intergovernmental bodies (whether the WHO/Gates/Gavi/Big Pharma cartel in the case of the scamdemic or the UN/Club of Rome/WEF cartel in the case of Agenda 2030) that is not beholden to antiquated ideas of "national" interest.
No, these intergovernmental bodies are stewarded over not by national partisans who are concerned about the well-being of their fellow countrymen, but — as I have extensively documented in report after report after report after report over the decades — eugenics-obsessed elitists who care more about their fellow travelers (of whatever nationality) than they do about the vast majority of people who happen to claim citizenship in the same nation-state as themselves. In the twisted ideology of these elitists, their families are worthy of enjoying the fruits of Mother Earth while the common people (i.e., you, me, and everyone else reading these words) pose the "problem" of "the growing human population."
In the days of yore, the eugenicists used the fig-leaf of religion to justify their beliefs. They deserved to rule because God appointed their family to be rulers. In more recent times, they have tried to use the fig-leaf of science to justify their beliefs. They deserved to rule because their stock was inherently superior to the "defective and degenerate protoplasm" of the lower classes. And, now that the charlatanry of eugenics has gone out of style, they have attached themselves to the conversation movement, using Malthus in, Malthus out computer models and Absolute Zero reports to argue that the vast majority of the population will have to start seeing privation as prestigious if human civilization is to be derailed and neo-feudalism reinstituted.
This is the logic of the global elite, and by those standards the Absolute Zero report is (unfortunately for all of us) exactly correct. The people who are really in charge of the UK — not the politicians who are paraded in front of the public to take the blame for the agenda, but the unchanging old guard of the international agenda — really do want you to stop eating meat . . . and instead start eating the protein-based meat-like substitutes that are grown in their labs.
They really do want you to stop buying new homes and constructing new buildings . . . and instead become perpetual renters on the real estate market that they are monopolizing.
They really do want to end all commercial air traffic . . . and instead keep the skies clear for their private jets.
This is the agenda that is coming into view and that the Absolute Zero writers accurately document. In the future, if these eugenicists get their way, you will be a completely controlled serf on the neo-plantation, relying on government permission for even the bare necessities of life while your jet-setting globalist overlords laugh at you from their lakeside mansions.
And the worst part is that the people behind Absolute Zero know that the most effective way to implement this agenda will not be by issuing top-down, authoritarian legislative decrees. Instead, it will be implemented most efficiently by making the public desire their new peasant lifestyle.
In an interview with The Ecologist shortly after the release of the report, Absolute Zero lead author Julian Allwood was asked about the wisdom of placing too much of the burden of responsibility for the shift to Absolute Zero on individuals rather than on the mega-corporations and the governments that are responsible for the majority of emissions in the first place. "Demanding that a harried parent or a stressed-out worker or an internet-uncertain elderly citizen should address these questions is a recipe for turning them against your programme?"
Allwood responded by approvingly citing an instance of social shame that has been used to effect the type of transformation that he wants to see take place in UK society:
There's a very encouraging example in Sweden, with the two mothers who set up the movement to have a hundred thousand people sign up and pledge not to fly for a year. That led to the 'flight shame' [flygskam] movement in Sweden. As a result, if you look at national statistics on take-offs in Sweden, the domestic ones have fallen and the government has responded by investing more in rail as an alternative to aviation.
Flight shame, indeed. You do not need to be a Nostradamus to see where this is heading: Eating meat shame. Heating your home in the winter shame. Using electricity shame. Not starving to death in the gutter shame.
But, as worrying as this is, Allwood's example does point to a potentially hopeful fact: the same principle that is being deployed by the would-be social engineers to achieve their goals is the same principle that free humanity could use to achieve theirs. By raising awareness that alternatives to the Club of Rome / WEF/ UN agenda are not just available but desirable, and that the growing human population is in fact the answer to the problems created by the parasitic elite that are trying to blame us for the mess that we have created, we can turn this around. We can, at the very least, make the Absolute Zero agenda unworkable through mass noncompliance.
All we have to do is to convince the masses that the true goal of these elite institutions and pampered eugenicists is not to "save the earth," but to condition the mass of humanity to accept austerity while the elitists continue to live their lives of unimaginable comfort and wealth. Remarkably, though, although this seems like a slam dunk case, many people — gaslit their whole lives to believe that their "original sin" of living on this earth is an environmental crime and that they must pay penance to the global elite for their "carbon footprint" — are incapable of understanding the true nature of this Absolute Zero scam.
This is why we need to redouble our efforts to show the public the true nature of the problem we face: not an overpopulated earth, but an earth where a wealthy elite are deliberately engineering catastrophes — environmental, economic, geopolitical and otherwise — so that they can then pose as our saviours and propose their "solution" of neofeudalism to consolidate their control over the planet.
Maybe we can start by affirming that the Absolute Zero fanatics will pry the coloured ceramics from our cold, dead hands!
