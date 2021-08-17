© Tehran Times79/Twitter

Several people have been killed after attempting to hold on to a plane ferrying evacuees out of Afghanistan's capital, reports say. It comes amid chaotic scenes of Afghans trying to escape Taliban-controlled Kabul.The Tehran Times claimed that two people were killed after they tried to "hold on" to the plane during takeoff.Around the same time that the shocking footage emerged, a separate video was posted which appeared to show several men clinging to the side of an aircraft that was preparing to leave the airport.Moments later, dozens of people can be seen chasing a US military transport plane as it moves down the tarmac.Later on Monday, citing US officials, AP reported thatA Pentagon spokesman later stated that there was "no indication" that the two gunmen had been Taliban fighters.