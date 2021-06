So-called "reporters" have been sending threatening messages to people, demanding they invent fake stories about Congressman Matt Gaetz in exchange for their names being kept out of the news.The office of Rep. Gaetz (FL-1) released the messages to John Solomon's Just The News on Tuesday , appearing on the veteran reporter's podcast on the same day."[T]ime and time again, what a reporter will do is contact someone that maybe I've had a relationship with, maybe I haven't had any relationship with, maybe I've only been in the same room with one time," Gaetz told the John Solomon Reports podcast. "But they'll say to a person,But reporter Phelan wasn't interested in that.He snapped back: "To be frank, I don't want to tip my hand too much here, but I think you're going to want to revise this response, or maybe just spend some time jogging your memory a little bit more. But, there's time to get that in order. I look forward to circling back with you closer to publication time."Listen:Phelan texted the former staffer after several days, threatening: "I just hope you are more cooperative with the FDLE and the FBI when I turn over everything I have to them after publishing this article. As a one-time paid staffer of Matt Gaetz, helping them keep this story quiet is a great way to catch charges in a wider criminal conspiracy probe."Another example of the behavior is that of Jose Pagliery at the far-left Daily Beast blog.Pagliery texted a female friend of Rep. Gaetz: "I understand Megan Zalonka brought cocaine to Matt's hotel room after the Lincoln Dinner in Oct. 2019. I'm doing a story on her. If you call me and confirm, I will not use your name. You were there, and I've seen a photo."The news comes after Project Veritas exposed senior CNN technical director Charlie Chester, who admitted on hidden camera: "If the agenda say, is to like get, like Matt Gaetz right now, he's like this Republican. He's a problem for the Democratic Party because he's so conservative and he can cause a lot of hiccups in passing of laws and what not. So it would be great for the Democratic Party to get him out. So we're going to keep running these stories to keep hurting him and make it so that it can't be buried and just like settled outside court just and like, you know, if we keep pushing that, it's helping us."