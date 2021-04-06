Puppet Masters
Rep. Matt Gaetz: The swamp is out to drown me with false charges, but I'm not giving up
Washington Examiner
Mon, 05 Apr 2021 11:32 UTC
Nancy Pelosi once defended President Bill Clinton after he got an intern to fellate him in the Oval Office. But when it comes to the allegation that I, a grown man, paid for an adult girlfriend's expenses? Well, consider that a bridge too far for the power-hungry hypocrites.
I want to be clear about something as we process the leaks and lies from the past week. To this point, there are exactly zero credible (or even non-credible) accusers willing to come forward by name and state on the public record that I behaved improperly toward them, in the manner by which Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo has ten accusers.
Instead, CNN, the New York Times, Politico, and others are just repeating false allegations about a congressman who loathes the swamp and fights both sides of it on a daily basis.
Just as they once falsely attacked President Donald Trump as a Russian asset, Justice Brett Kavanaugh as a gang rapist, and even John McCain as having fathered a child out of wedlock, they now attack me. Of course, none of what they say ever amounts to anything, yet it is endlessly repeated by leftist television anchors such as Chris Cuomo, who uses his platform to cover for his brother's appalling subjection of nursing home patients to death by the coronavirus. They think themselves such wonderful arbiters of moral purpose.
Folks won't be surprised that bizarre claims are being made about me shortly after I decided to take on the most powerful institutions in the Beltway: the establishment; the FBI; the Biden Justice Department; the Cheney political dynasty; even the Justice Department under Trump.
Yes, just like the mafia, the D.C. swamp protects its "made men." Since I'm taking my turn under the gun, let me address the allegations against me directly. First, I have never, ever paid for sex. And second, I, as an adult man, have not slept with a 17-year-old.
Predictably, the anti-Trump cheerleaders such as Meghan McCain, Bill Kristol, and sadly, some of my feckless colleagues in Congress are going to call for me to resign.
This is how D.C. works. The guilty and wrong point fingers at the innocent and right. Remember President Joe Biden's Ukraine scandal? Or the Lincoln Project's professions of moral superiority? Their scorn and moral posturing is all merely projection.
And no, I am absolutely not resigning.
The Washington Post recently accused me of stating that I'm really enjoying my current embrace of monogamy. That is the truest thing they've ever written about me. I'm a better man today than I was years ago. Heck, I hope to be a better man than I was yesterday, every day of my life.
My lifestyle of yesteryear may be different from how I live now, but it was not and is not illegal. I defended Rep. Katie Hill's "throuple" when her own Democratic colleagues wouldn't. I just didn't think it was anyone's business.
It comes as no surprise that my political opponents want to sensationalize and criminalize my prior sex life just as I am getting engaged to the best person I've ever known. It is regrettable that the battle of ideas should thus become so personal. But then again, when your ideas suck, you need to stoop this low.
My personal life is and always has been conducted on my own time and my own dime. Consensual adult relationships are not illegal. Although I'm sure some partisan crooks in Merrick Garland's Justice Department want to pervert the truth and the law to go after me, I will not be intimidated or extorted. The battle for America's future demands gladiators, and I am going to keep getting back up and fighting, every single day.
The Biden Justice Department would rather investigate me for adult, consensual sex than Hunter Biden for his shady business dealings, than others for illegal leaks, or a former Justice Department official for the evident extortion of a congressman. Go figure.
You'll see more "drip, drip, drip" of leaks into the media from the corrupt Justice Department and others. When you do, ask yourself why. They aren't coming for me — they are coming for you. I'm just in the way.
As for me? I'm going to fight like hell for my constituents and the country I deeply love. You deserve no less, especially right now.
Rep. Matt Gaetz represents Florida's 1st Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Comment: So far there is practically nothing to suggest that the investigation is based on anything factual - and almost everything to confirm that Gaetz's statements and assessment of the situation is the correct one; this story appears to be a hardcore attempt at political assassination Democratic party style.
A former staffer for Rep. Matt Gaetz held a press conference to diminish media rumors - which resulted in a visit with the Federal Bureau of Investigation - that he was aware of allegations the Florida congressman engaged in illegal activity.This would also seem to be payback for Gaetz calling out Robert Mueller on his bogus Russian Collusion investigation:
"Nothing could be further from the truth. Neither I nor any member of his staff had knowledge of illegal activities," Nathan Nelson said at the April 5th press conference in Florida.
Despite members on the media contacting him to claim his departure from the office was linked to Rep. Gaetz's federal investigation, Nelson insisted the idea was "baseless," adding he had planned to leave his position before the investigation and extortion plot became public knowledge. These media rumors led to two Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents questioning him at his house over Gaetz's alleged involvement in illegal activities, which the sources spun as the impetus for Nelson's resignation.
"Mr. Nelson said that because facts surrounding his departure were falsely reported, he believes the claims against Mr. Gaetz are also untrue," The Washington Times added.
"This baseless claim against me leaves me further convinced that the allegations against Congressman Gaetz are likewise fabricated and an attempt to discredit a vocal conservative," Nelson concluded.
In response to CNBC's report on Nelson's remarks, Gaetz slammed the FBI, claiming the agency is "literally running down false media rumors."Watch this interview with Gaetz as he describes the extortion attempt that was made to keep this story "quiet":
"Sound familiar?" Gaetz added. He and other Republicans have in recent years accused government agencies and officials of bias against conservatives. Gaetz in 2019 accused special counsel Robert Mueller, who led the investigation of Russian interference and potential collusion with Trump's campaign in the 2016 election, of trying to "stop Trump." That investigation, which found insufficient evidence to conclude Trump-Russia collusion, has since become a potent symbol for Republicans who feel targeted by government institutions
The FBI did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.
