© REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo



"More than 12,000 people are in hospitals with varying degrees of severity. In terms of morbidity, we are already at the level of last year's peak," Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on Wednesday on his personal blog.

A decree on Wednesday listed a range of jobs - from hairdressers, retailers and taxi drivers to bank tellers, teachers and performers - for which vaccination will now be obligatory.At least one provincial region,Russia has been offering vaccines to the public since last year, but has so far seen low uptake and is now seeing a major new surge of infections, with the capital hardest hit.Rakova, the deputy mayor, said there had been aCountries around the world have been struggling to battle vaccine hesitancy. But most have stopped short of requiring vaccines, except in limited cases.The Kremlin has expressed dismay at the slow rate of vaccinations in Russia.TASS news agency quoted a Moscow city official, Yevgeny Danchikov, as sayingMoscow accounted for 5,782 of Russia's 13,397 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. There were 75 deaths in the capital from coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours.Sobyanin said on Saturday Moscow was repurposing thousands of hospital beds for an influx of COVID-19 patients and told residents to stay off work this week to help curb the spread.