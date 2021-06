The first five months of 2021 saw over 240 mass shootings in the US. That's according to the Gun Violence Archive , which defines a mass shooting as one with four or more people injured or killed, not including the perpetrator.While no single factor can explain this broad range of tragic events, a new study argues that one factor can be linked to the majority of mass shooters: untreated and unmedicated psychiatric illness.This finding is far from definitive — earlier this year, a separate study concluded that mental illness isn't a factor in most mass shootings. This latest piece of research, just like those before it, is simply a snapshot of this deeply complex issue that continues to defy a full explanation.They identified 115 people who had committed a mass shooting in the US from 1982 to 2019. From this, they focused on 35 cases where the assailant survived, underwent criminal proceedings, and there was a suitable amount of information available.Of the 28 surviving assailants with a psychiatric diagnosis, none had received medication or treatment before the shooting.However, the research does indicate how better mental health services and psychiatric care have the very real potential to reduce senseless deaths from mass shootings."The psychiatric disorders seen in perpetrators of mass shootings are serious brain illnesses - as much in need of proper diagnosis and treatment as heart disease or any other medical condition," Dr Ira D Glick, lead study author from the Stanford University School of Medicine, said in a press release . "We need to reduce the stigma associated with these diseases to enable patients to receive appropriate and adequate psychiatric medication and other treatments. By actually talking to patients and their significant others, we have the opportunity to save lives."