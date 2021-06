A New York-based psychiatrist who was invited by Yale University to give a talk titled Psychopathic Problem of the White Mind told the audience that she had fantasized about 'unloading a revolver into the head of any white person' who got in her way.Dr Aruna Khilanani, who runs her own practice in Manhattan, delivered the talk virtually to medical students and faculty back in April after being invited by Yale School of Medicine's Child Study Center.Audio of her 50-minute lecture was published on journalist Bari Weiss' Substack blog on Friday.She went on to say that white people feel they are being bullied when people of color bring up race and described it as a 'psychological predicament'.'They feel that we should be thanking them for all that they have done for us. They are confused, and so are we.Khilanani also said speaking to white people about race was 'useless' because she says they are not at same level of conversation.'Addressing racism assumes that white people can see and process what we are talking about. They can't. That's why they sound demented. They don't even know they have a mask on. White people think it's their actual face. We need to get to know the mask,' she said.At various other points, she described white people as being 'out of their minds' and said that they make her 'blood boil'.Khilanani says it was only released internally after facing calls from some to release it.In an interview that Khilanani gave journalist Katie Herzog, which was published alongside the audio on Weiss' Substack, the doctor said she gave Yale the name of her talk after being invited.She said Yale did not respond or raise concerns about her talk for a 'long period of time'.'I was kind of surprised because usually people want to know a lot of details. And then I think, and I'm not sure about this, maybe they only put the announcement out the day before,' she said.Asked about the person's concerns and if they had a point, Khilanani said part of the 'anxiety' was around the use of the word white and 'them having to reflect on that'.'When I'm breaking this down psychologically, what they're saying on some level is like, 'We need things to be the same. If you can say 'white,' we can say 'Asian'.