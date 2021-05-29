© RIA



Five former detectives have been handed lengthy jail terms in Russia for their roles in fabricating evidence against a reporter in a case that sparked outrage across the country, with President Vladimir Putin wading into the row.Moscow City Court passed down the judgement on Friday,. His then-subordinates Akbar Sergaliev, Roman Feofanov and Maxim Umetbaev received, while a fifth, Denis Konovalov, took a deal to plead guilty andThe ex-officers arrested Ivan Golunov in June 2019, claiming he had been in possession of the recreational drug mephedrone while he was working as a correspondent for Meduza, a Latvia-based news site registered as a 'foreign agent' by Russia's Ministry of Justice over links to overseas funding.However, the reporter was released only five days later, after a large-scale public outcry that saw Russian news outlets rally together to protest his innocence.Several leading newspapers also published identical front pages to show solidarity with the detained journalist.Last year, Golunov's lawyer Sergey Badamshin revealed that police had officially recognized him as a "victim" in the case, and in January he was summoned for questioning about the conduct of the arresting officers, who were detained days later.Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke out about the case at the time,, as well as ordering the dismissal of two high-ranking Interior Ministry officials over the case. "[The] intervention of the people makes a difference in today's Russia," Putin said. ". Law enforcement agencies are looking into the matter. Some have been fired, some detained."